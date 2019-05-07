Flipkart Carnival Sale: Great Discounts on Laptops and Notebooks Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart Carnival Sale not only looks great for smartphones but also users can avail some laptops at their best-discounted price variant. These laptops can also be fetched based on some other enticing deals.

You can find a varying range of laptops at the portal coming from brands such as Apple, Acer, Lenovo, etc. With a motive to give you a better idea, we have shared a listing of some of the best laptops.

The offers which will greatly help you in purchasing these laptops are no cost EMI option, exchange up to Rs. 7,500, extra Rs. 1,500 off on prepaid transaction(bank offer), 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 1 Year International Travelers Warranty (ITW), 1 Year Onsite Warranty, and more.

Besides, some of the best features being incorporated by these laptops include- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for desktop level performance, pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS, anti-glare display, and more. For a better understanding, select your favorite laptop from the list and check its complete features and purchase accordingly.

8% off on Dell Vostro 15 3000 Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display

Core i5 Processor - 8th Generation -8250U

Windows 10 operating system

MSOffice

8GB RAM DDR4

2 TB HDD 14% off on HP 14q Core i3 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

14 inch HD LED Backlit BrightView Display

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

3 cell battery

65 W AC Adapter 40% off on Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

4 cell with 135 W AC Adapter 33% off on Lenovo Ideapad 330 Ryzen 5 Quad Core Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 2GHz base processor speed, 3.6GHz Max speed, Quad-core

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Laptop | Antiglare display | 200 Nits screen

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with Integrated Graphics |Storage: 1TB 5400 RPM HDD

Design & battery: Laptop weight 2.2 kg | Battery Life: Upto 4.5 hours as per MobileMark 2014 32% off on Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch HD LED Backlit TFT Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

2cell Battery

45 W AC Adapter 32% off on Asus Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

NVIDIA Geforce 940MX for High Graphics Performance

Windows 10 Home

2 cell battery 17% off on Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air

1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive

13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000

MacOS Sierra operating system

1.35kg laptop

1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera

1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase 26% off on Acer Swift 3 Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

NVIDIA Geforce MX150 for High Graphics Performance

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive 24% off on Acer Aspire 5s Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 2.10 GHz Turbo boost upto 3.90 GHz

Design & battery: Thin & Light Laptop weight 1.8Kg, 17.9mm | Battery Life: 4 Cell Upto 7 hours

Display: 15.6" FHD Display Acer ComfyView LED Backlit LCD Panel

Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM upgradeable upto 32GB RAM | Storage: 1TB HDD

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

In the Box: Laptop included with battery and charger, user guide and Warranty Card

Ports & CD drive: 2 USB 2.0 | 1 USB 3.0 | 1 Type C Gen 1 (USB 3.1) | 1 HDMI | 4-in-1 card reader (SD,SDHC,SDXC,MMC) | Combo audio and microphone jack | With Gigabyte LAN port | Without CD-drive Lenovo Ideapad 530s Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 1.6GHz base processor speed, 3.4GHz Max speed, Quad cores, 6MB SmartCache

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Laptop | Antiglare display | IPS - wide angle view | 250 nits

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX150 Graphics | Storage: 512GB SSD

Design & battery: Thin & Light Laptop | Laptop weight 1.69kg | Laptop thinness 1.6cm | 3-side narrow bezels | Battery Life: Upto 8 hours as per MobileMark 2014 | Rapid Charge - upto 2 hours battery life when charged for 15 minutes in switch off mode

Warranty: This genuine Lenovo laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below

Pre-installed Software: Windows 10 Home, MS Office H&S 2016