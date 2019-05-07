TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Flipkart Carnival Sale: Great Discounts on Laptops and Notebooks
Flipkart Carnival Sale not only looks great for smartphones but also users can avail some laptops at their best-discounted price variant. These laptops can also be fetched based on some other enticing deals.
You can find a varying range of laptops at the portal coming from brands such as Apple, Acer, Lenovo, etc. With a motive to give you a better idea, we have shared a listing of some of the best laptops.
The offers which will greatly help you in purchasing these laptops are no cost EMI option, exchange up to Rs. 7,500, extra Rs. 1,500 off on prepaid transaction(bank offer), 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 1 Year International Travelers Warranty (ITW), 1 Year Onsite Warranty, and more.
Besides, some of the best features being incorporated by these laptops include- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for desktop level performance, pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS, anti-glare display, and more. For a better understanding, select your favorite laptop from the list and check its complete features and purchase accordingly.
8% off on Dell Vostro 15 3000 Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display
- Core i5 Processor - 8th Generation -8250U
- Windows 10 operating system
- MSOffice
- 8GB RAM DDR4
- 2 TB HDD
14% off on HP 14q Core i3 7th Gen
Key Specs
- 14 inch HD LED Backlit BrightView Display
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 3 cell battery
- 65 W AC Adapter
40% off on Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- 4 cell with 135 W AC Adapter
33% off on Lenovo Ideapad 330 Ryzen 5 Quad Core
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 2GHz base processor speed, 3.6GHz Max speed, Quad-core
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Laptop | Antiglare display | 200 Nits screen
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with Integrated Graphics |Storage: 1TB 5400 RPM HDD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight 2.2 kg | Battery Life: Upto 4.5 hours as per MobileMark 2014
32% off on Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit TFT Display
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 2cell Battery
- 45 W AC Adapter
32% off on Asus Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- NVIDIA Geforce 940MX for High Graphics Performance
- Windows 10 Home
- 2 cell battery
17% off on Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen
Key Specs
- All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
- MacOS Sierra operating system
- 1.35kg laptop
- 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
- 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase
26% off on Acer Swift 3 Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- NVIDIA Geforce MX150 for High Graphics Performance
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
24% off on Acer Aspire 5s Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 2.10 GHz Turbo boost upto 3.90 GHz
- Design & battery: Thin & Light Laptop weight 1.8Kg, 17.9mm | Battery Life: 4 Cell Upto 7 hours
- Display: 15.6" FHD Display Acer ComfyView LED Backlit LCD Panel
- Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM upgradeable upto 32GB RAM | Storage: 1TB HDD
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- In the Box: Laptop included with battery and charger, user guide and Warranty Card
- Ports & CD drive: 2 USB 2.0 | 1 USB 3.0 | 1 Type C Gen 1 (USB 3.1) | 1 HDMI | 4-in-1 card reader (SD,SDHC,SDXC,MMC) | Combo audio and microphone jack | With Gigabyte LAN port | Without CD-drive
Lenovo Ideapad 530s Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 1.6GHz base processor speed, 3.4GHz Max speed, Quad cores, 6MB SmartCache
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Laptop | Antiglare display | IPS - wide angle view | 250 nits
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX150 Graphics | Storage: 512GB SSD
- Design & battery: Thin & Light Laptop | Laptop weight 1.69kg | Laptop thinness 1.6cm | 3-side narrow bezels | Battery Life: Upto 8 hours as per MobileMark 2014 | Rapid Charge - upto 2 hours battery life when charged for 15 minutes in switch off mode
- Warranty: This genuine Lenovo laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below
- Pre-installed Software: Windows 10 Home, MS Office H&S 2016