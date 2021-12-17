Infinix InBook X1 Series, Realme Book Slim Selling With Discount On Flipkart; Which One Should You Buy? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale for December is now live on the e-commerce site. If you are planning to buy a laptop, it might be the perfect time. You can buy the recently launched Infinix InBook X1 Series laptops and the Realme Book Slim at discounted price tags.

The Realme laptop has received a price cut of up to Rs. 3,000, while the Infinix InBook X1 Series hasn't got any additional price cut. However, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards which is applicable on Infinix laptops. This means you can grab the Infinix laptop with Rs. 1,500 off during the sale.

It is also important to note that the offer will only be applicable until Dec 21. Both the Infinix and the Realme laptops come with slim designs and decent features. So, if you are confused to choose between them, this article will be helpful for you.

Infinix InBook X1 Series, Realme Book Slim Price At Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Starting with the Infinix InBook X1 base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant with Intel Core i3 processor can be purchased at Rs. 34,499 instead of Rs. 35,999, while the Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is now available at Rs. 44,499 instead of the original price of Rs. 45,999. The Core i7 variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage options is still not available on Flipkart which was announced at Rs. 55,999.

On the other hand, the base variant of the Realme Book Slim (i3 variant) is available at just Rs. 44,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 46,999, while the other variant that comes with Intel Core i5 chipset and 8GB RAM and 512GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 56,999 instead of Rs. 59,999. Also, if you are buying the laptop with an SBI credit card, can grab the Realme Book starting at Rs. 43,499.

Infinix InBook X1 Series Vs Realme Book Slim: Which One Should You Buy?

The Infinix InBook X1 Series is available comes in three hardware configurations - 10th gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7, while the Realme Book Slim comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and Core i5 variants. Both laptops are available for up to 512GB of onboard storage. However, the Infinix laptop comes with up to 16GB RAM, while the Realme Book is only available up to 8GB RAM option.

Upfront, the Infinix InBook X1 Series has a 14-inch Full HD screen with 300nits brightness, while the Realme laptop has the same screen size but comes with 400 nits of peak brightness. Both laptops come with 65W Super Fast Charge, backlit keyboard, and run Windows 11 OS. You will get a hardware-based privacy switch on the Infinix laptop.

However, if you are looking for a very slim laptop, the Realme would be good to consider, featuring a narrow-bezel design at 5.3mm thickness on the sides and 8.45mm on the top. On the other hand, the Infinix InBook X1 Series will also be a good pick under Rs. 40,000 for budget-conscious buyers.

