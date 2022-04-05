Your Apple MacBook Air Might Soon Become Obsolete Features oi-Vivek

Apple's MacBook Air series of laptops are known for their premium and compact design. There is a high chance that a lot of users are still using MacBook Air devices from 2013/14. If you are one of those users, then here is a shocking update, as these MacBook Air laptops will no longer be serviceable on official channels.

According to a Twitter user named Stella - Fudge, MacBook Air laptops that launched in 2013 and 2014 will no longer receive software updates. To be exact, the 11-inch MacBook Air (2013), 13-inch MacBook Air (2013), and 13-inch 2014 MacBook Retina will not be eligible for repair or servicing.

What Are Apple Obsolete Products?

An Apple product becomes obsolete when the company stops selling that product or device for at least seven years. These products will no longer receive hardware servicing, except Apple Macbooks, which will be eligible for battery-only repair for the next few years. Apple will also not provide spare parts for these devices.

If you are planning to restore or repair the aforementioned Macbook Air models, Apple will still offer service at least until April 30th, 2022. After that, Apple will not repair or service these devices and won't even offer replacement parts even for authorized resellers. However, you can still get these devices repaired via a third party, given they can source the spares that go into these models.

What Should You Do?

If you have any of the aforementioned MacBook Air models, then there is nothing to worry about, especially if it is in working condition. You can continue to use the device without any issues. Do note that, these devices might not receive any major software updates. However, the company might push a security update when needed.

Although this sounds like the main issue, it won't in any way affect the already existing devices as this is mostly related to the serviceability of these devices and nothing else. As these are old devices, getting a new battery will definitely help these devices to last a bit longer even after they are considered obsolete by Apple.

