    2022 MacBook Air Renders Show MacBook Pro-Like Notch

    By
    |

    It looks like the notch is going nowhere, as more and more Apple products are likely to incorporate a notch. And, the next one to do so is the Apple MacBook Air. According to Dylan, a known Apple leakster, the upcoming Apple MacBook Air will be the next device to get a notch.

     
    Image Source  

    Along with the notch, the company will also include an improved 1080p web camera, just like the MacBook Pro. Though the MacBook Air might not receive the full-fledged HDMI port and an SD card slot, the device will get MagSafe 3 charger.

    According to Dylan, the 2022 MacBook Air will go official in mid-2022 and will be the first device to be powered by the Apple Silicon M2 processor, which will be the successor to the Apple Silicon M1 processor, which currently powers the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

    2022 MacBook Air Additional Features

    It looks like the upcoming 2022 MacBook Air will also be similar to the current MacBook Air, and will have a fanless design. The device will ship with a 30W power adapter and will be available in multiple color options, just like the current generation MacBook Air.

    In addition to MagSafe 3 charging port, the 2022 MacBook Air will have a couple of USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On top of that, it is also said to support up to two external displays with 4K resolution via the USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.

    The 2022 MacBook Air will have a 13-inch display and is expected to boast a mini LED technology, just like the MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro. However, the leakster isn't that confident on MacBook Air getting this premium display technology, as it could drive up the price of the device.

     

    MacBook Might Replace MacBook Air

    It is speculated that Apple might replace the MacBook Air nomenclature and might just call it MacBook. This means, the company might continue to sell the current MacBook Air at a slightly lower price, while the 2022 MacBook Air, dubbed as MacBook might just cost a bit more than the current MacBook Air.

    Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:08 [IST]
    X