Just In
- 11 min ago OnePlus Likely To Launch New Bullets Wireless Earphones Soon In India; What To Expect?
- 26 min ago Possible Redmi Note 11 Pro Stops By Geekbench; Dimensity 920 SoC, 8GB RAM Tipped
- 42 min ago HDMI Port On New MacBook Pro Isn't As Unique As Rest Of The Machine
- 1 hr ago Pixel Users Experiencing App Crash, Touch Response Issues Post Android 12 Update; What Does Google Say?
Don't Miss
- Movies Alec Baldwin To Cancel Projects After Prop Gun Incident On Set, Source Reveals He Is Absolutely Devastated
- News J&K was better off before Article 370 was abrogated: Azad
- Automobiles Ola Hypercharger Launched: Test Rides For Ola Electric Scooters Will Commence From November 10
- Education REET 2021 Answer Key Released At reetbser21.com, Here’s How To Download
- Lifestyle Big New COVID Wave Unlikely But Too Early To Say India In Endemic Stage: Scientists
- Finance ICICI Bank Shares Surge 10% On Strong Q2 Numbers
- Sports WWE Superstars don't want to work with Charlotte Flair after Smackdown incident
- Travel Himachal Pradesh's Best Winter Destinations
2022 MacBook Air Renders Show MacBook Pro-Like Notch
It looks like the notch is going nowhere, as more and more Apple products are likely to incorporate a notch. And, the next one to do so is the Apple MacBook Air. According to Dylan, a known Apple leakster, the upcoming Apple MacBook Air will be the next device to get a notch.
Along with the notch, the company will also include an improved 1080p web camera, just like the MacBook Pro. Though the MacBook Air might not receive the full-fledged HDMI port and an SD card slot, the device will get MagSafe 3 charger.
According to Dylan, the 2022 MacBook Air will go official in mid-2022 and will be the first device to be powered by the Apple Silicon M2 processor, which will be the successor to the Apple Silicon M1 processor, which currently powers the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
2022 MacBook Air Additional Features
It looks like the upcoming 2022 MacBook Air will also be similar to the current MacBook Air, and will have a fanless design. The device will ship with a 30W power adapter and will be available in multiple color options, just like the current generation MacBook Air.
In addition to MagSafe 3 charging port, the 2022 MacBook Air will have a couple of USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On top of that, it is also said to support up to two external displays with 4K resolution via the USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.
The 2022 MacBook Air will have a 13-inch display and is expected to boast a mini LED technology, just like the MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro. However, the leakster isn't that confident on MacBook Air getting this premium display technology, as it could drive up the price of the device.
MacBook Might Replace MacBook Air
It is speculated that Apple might replace the MacBook Air nomenclature and might just call it MacBook. This means, the company might continue to sell the current MacBook Air at a slightly lower price, while the 2022 MacBook Air, dubbed as MacBook might just cost a bit more than the current MacBook Air.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127
-
18,725
-
19,905
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800