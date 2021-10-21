Apple MacBook Pro Early Benchmarks Out: M1 Max Benchmark Performance Revealed

Apple Silicon M1 Max CPU Performance

Do note that, the 16-inch MacBook Pro that is currently listed on Geekbench 5 is based on the top-tier variant of the M1 Max SoC with a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. On Geekbench 5 CPU performance, the M1 Max posted 1749 points on single-core and 11542 points on multi-core CPU performance.

The listing also confirms that the CPU has a base frequency of 24MHz with 128 KB L1 Instruction Cache, 64 KB of L1 Data Cache, and 4 MB of L2 cache. This specific MacBook Pro was running on macOS 12.4 (Build 21E140a) with 32GB RAM.

In fact, the multi-core CPU score of the M1 Max can be compared to the 2019 ‌Mac Pro‌, powered by the Intel Xeon W-3235, a server-class 12-core CPU. These numbers clearly indicate that the M1 Max does offer great CPU performance on single-core and multi-core workloads.

Apple Silicon M1 Max GPU Performance

Coming to the GPU, the 32-core GPU on the M1 Max uses unified memory, which is shared with both CPU and GPU. On Geekbench 5 Metal benchmark, the M1 Max posts 68870 points. When compared to the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M, which came with the previous generation's base 16-inch MacBook Pro, the new GPU on the M1 Max is over 180 percent faster, which is an astonishing achievement.

When compared to the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M, the M1 Max's GPU still maintains a lead of 62 percent when it comes to pure graphics performance. Though these benchmarks do really reflect 100 percent of the real-world performance, it does confirm that the latest 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro are the most powerful laptops that Apple has ever shipped.

Can You Game On The New MacBook Pro?

Theoretically, you should be able to do. However, given the limited availability of titles, despite having high-performance energy-efficient graphics cards, we don't recommend these laptops for gaming enthusiasts. These are definitely meant for professional tasks, and it is best to go with a Windows-based machine for gaming.