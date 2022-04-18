Realme Book Prime Vs Realme Book (Slim): Is The Newer Model Any Better? Features oi-Vivek

Realme Book Prime is the company's second laptop, which looks almost identical to the Realme Book (Slim). However, these two are completely different products, although they are based on an 11th Gen Intel processor. Here is one major difference between the Realme Book Prime and the Realme Book (Slim), which makes the latest entrant a unique offering.

The Realme Book (Slim) is based on the same 11th Gen Intel Core processor, and this laptop also gets Intel Evo certification. Do note that, the Realme Book (Slim) uses the power-efficient Intel Core U series of processors, which will have a lower TDP. The Intel Core i5-1135G7 has a max TDP of 28W, which powers the top-of-the-line Realme Book (Slim) laptop.

Coming to the Realme Book Prime, this laptop utilizes a more powerful Intel Core H series processor, to be specific -- the Intel Core i5-11320H has a max TDP of 35W, hence, the Realme Book Prime will be a lot more powerful than the Realme Book (Slim). This additional horsepower will be useful for those, who might want to do tasks like editing photos and videos and rendering 3D objects.

Although both processors offer a quad-core CPU design with support for hyperthreading, the Intel Core i5-11320H powering the Realme Book Prime has a peak clock speed of 4.5GHz, while the Intel Core i5-1135G7 powering the Realme Book (Slim) has a peak CPU clock speed of 4.2GHz.

Can We Game On Realme Book Prime?

Do note that, both the Realme Book Prime and the Realme Book (Slim) only offer integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Although the Realme Book Prime will offer slightly better gaming performance due to a faster CPU, the gaming performance of both these devices is likely to be similar. Hence, if you want a gaming laptop, you can definitely consider something else with a dedicated graphics card.

If you want a laptop with better battery life, then the Realme Book (Slim) is a great laptop. However, if you want a laptop with slightly more computing power, you can consider Realme Book Prime. The Realme Book (Slim) with the 11th Gen Core i5 processor retails in India for Rs. 59,999, while the Realme Book Prime retails for Rs. 64,999.

