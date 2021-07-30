Acer Day 2021 Announced: Offers Fantastic Deals On Laptop And Accessories News oi-Vivek

Acer has officially announced Acer Day 2021, where, the company will have a host of offers on laptops and other PC accessories on August 3. The company has confirmed that some of the laptops will be available for half the price, and accessories like a laptop backpack, TWS, and additional discounts on various accessories.

This event is celebrated under the theme "Live Your World" Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India commented that this is the 5th edition of Acer Day, where the company will offer great offers on products with engaging activities.

Offers On Acer Day 2021

Acer Day 2021 will kick start on 3rd August till 5th August. The company has confirmed it offers three years warranty and one-year accidental damage protection for every gaming laptop purchased on Acer E-Store. Besides, Acer will also offer a free Nitro Gaming Headset with every gaming laptop purchase.

Acer will offer the same three years warranty and one-year accidental even for a non-gaming laptop. On top of that, Acer will also offer a free backpack with every non-gaming laptop purchase. The company is also offering non-cost EMI plans on select laptops.

Users who are buying tablets will get free TWS earphones with every purchase. If you were planning to buy a new laptop or tablet, especially the Acer branded product, it is best to wait till Acer Day 2021, as you could get some great discounts, which will sharply reduce the price of regular and gaming laptops.

These offers will be applicable for all laptops and tablets that will be listed on the Acer official site. Do note that, every Windows laptop that Acer offers is actually eligible for Windows 11, which makes them future-proof. Not just that, Acer also has laptops that offer upgradeable storage and RAM, which is a feature that enthusiasts will appreciate.

Users can also get users can still get three years warranty and one-year accidental damage protection on select laptops purchased between 6th August 2021 until 30 August from Acer authorized online store or offline retail shop.

A Special Event On August 7

Acer will have a bunch of online activities and performances on 7th August at 5:30 PM, which will be live-streamed on Acer's official Facebook page. Stay tuned for more updates on Acer Day 2021.

