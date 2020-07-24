Acer Extensa 15 Launched For Rs. 31,490 In India; A Good Affordable Laptop? News oi-Vivek

Acer has launched a new affordable laptop series in India, possibly to address the current work from home and online class situation due to the ongoing pandemic. With this series, the company will launch budget laptops with the latest specifications and the Acer Extensa 15 is the first laptop from the series.

The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core-i3 processor. Like most of the mid-range laptops, the Extensa 15 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display with FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution. The display also comes with BlueLightShield that claims to reduce eye-strain and it just weighs 1.9KG.

It comes with 4GB DDR4 RAM and it can be upgraded up to 12GB using the similarly rated memory sticks. As per the storage, the base model offers 1TB HDD with 5200 RPM and it can also be upgraded up to 2TB if there is additional storage requirement. Besides HDD, the laptop also has an empty NVMe SSD slot that can accept up to 1TB SSD storage unit.

As per the I/O, the Acer Extensa 15 has a full-sized HDMI port, LAN port, three USB-A port with up to 3.0 data transfer rate, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As per the battery life, the laptop can last up to 8 hours and it also supports fast charging. Coming to wireless connectivity, the notebook does supports Bluetooth and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi.

The laptop does not have a dedicated GPU but it comes with the Intel UHD graphics, capable of powering an external monitor or even a projector with up to 4K resolution. If you are considering getting a laptop for gaming, then, this is not the computer that you can consider.

Pricing And Availability

The Acer Extensa 15 retails for Rs. 31,490, which makes it an affordable option and the laptop is already on sale on Acer India official website. If you are looking for a budget laptop for work-from-home or even to attend online classes, then this is the laptop to consider.

Best Mobiles in India