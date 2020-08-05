Acer Swift 3 Powered By Project Athena Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Acer has launched a new laptop in the country -- the Acer Swift 3 and it is powered by Project Athena from Intel to deliver best-in-class performance and battery life. Here are the specifications and some of the highlights of the newest laptop in the market.

When a laptop is being certified by Project Athena by Intel. To get this certification, a device must have certain features and fulfill certain requirements when it comes to design and hardware choices and the Swift 3 does meet the requirements.

Acer Swift 3 Specifications

The base model of the Acer Swift 3 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor which comes with the integrated Intel Iris Plus GPU. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 based internal storage, offering more room to store all the data natively on the computer.

The laptop has a 13.5-inch screen with thin-bezel design, and it offers 1920 x 1080p resolution with a peak brightness of 400nits along with 100% Adobe sRGB color space coverage. This is a TFT panel with uses IPS technology. The device does have a built-in HD web camera with support for 720p video recording capability.

In terms of I/O, the new Acer Swift 3 offers a USB Type-C port with support for Thunderbolt 3.1 along with two USB-A ports, a full-sized HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The computer also has an in-built fingerprint sensor with support for Windows Hello biometric authentication.

This is a thin and light laptop and it just weighs 1.19KG and can offer up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge and the notebook can be charged using a USB-PD charger via the USB Type-C port or can also be charged using the traditional barrel type charging pin.

Pricing And Availability

The Acer Swift 3 is already on sale on Acer India official website for Rs. 64,999. As a launch offer, the brand is including 1-year accidental damage protection, 2 years of extended warranty, antivirus & data recovery software plus a BT headphone/speaker for free of cost.

Looking at the specs sheet, the Acer Swift 3 seems like a great computer that can last for an entire day on a single charge. This product is likely to the suite for office goers and students.

