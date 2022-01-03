Acer Swift X 2022 Will Be The First Laptop To Feature Intel ARC GPU: Likely To Launch During CES 2022 News oi-Vivek

We have heard several leaks and speculations about Intel's upcoming discreet lineup of GPUs -- the Intel ARC. Earlier leaks suggested that the Intel ARC GPU lineup will go official in March, as the launch was postponed from January for an unknown reason.

However, a new leak now suggests that we might see the laptops powered by Intel ARC GPU as early as tomorrow. Intel and Acer are likely to announce one of the first laptops with the Intel ARC GPU -- the Acer Swift X 2022 on January 4th during the CES 2022 launch event.

Videocardz has actually obtained a render of the Acer Swift X 2022, which looks a lot like the Acer Swift X 2021, which was one of the first laptops to ship with Intel Iris Xe graphics with dedicated video memory. Do note that, Acer has slightly tweaked the 2022 edition of the Swift X, which now seems to have dual USB Type-C ports on the left side.

Not just that, it looks like the company has also removed the fingerprint sensor, which was located below (right side) the keyboard. The brand must have completely removed the fingerprint sensor on the Acer Swift X 2022 or it might have incorporated the same into the power button.

VideoCardz has also obtained pictures of a few other upcoming Acer laptops like the Acer Predator Helios 300, Acer Predator Triton 500 SE, and the Acer Nitro 5. Acer is likely to showcase all these laptops during their CES 2022 presentation.

All these laptops are expected to ship with Windows 11 OS and most of them will be based on the upcoming 12th Gen Alder Lake H-35 high-performance laptop CPUs. Some of these laptops are also speculated to use AMD's Ryzen series of CPUs. Depending on the model, these devices will feature up to RTX 3080 mobile GPU.

If we look at the high-end model of the Acer Swift X 2021, the laptop comes with either the 11th Gen Intel Core (up to i7) or with the AMD Ryzen 5000U series of CPUs. As per the graphics card is considered, the laptop offers up to RTX 3050 Ti with a max TPD of 40W.

