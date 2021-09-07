Acer Swift X Goes Official In India: Premium Laptop To Consider? News oi-Vivek

Acer has launched yet another high-end ultrabook -- the Acer Swift X in India. The laptop is based on the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 platform with the RTX 30 series GPU. With this laptop, Acer offers a lightweight laptop that does not compromise on performance, and here are the complete details on the same.

Acer Swift X Specifications

The Acer Swift X comes with a 14-inch IPS LCD screen with an 85.73 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display offers a peak brightness of 300nits along with 100 percent sRGB colorspace coverage. The top bezel houses a 720p web camera. However, the device does not support Windows Hello assisted face unlock.

Coming to the hardware, the Acer Swift X is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U CPU, which is a six-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 4.2GHz. The CPU is paired to 16GB LPDDR4x system memory along with 512GB PCIe Gen3 SSD, which is user upgradable.

Coming to the GPU, the Acer Swift X comes equipped with the RTX 3050 Mobile GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 video memory. This combination of CPU and GPU should be more than enough to handle most games at 1080p resolution without any issue.

The Acer Swift X has a stereo speaker setup. In terms of I/O, the device has two USB-A ports, an USB Type-C port, a full-sized HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also has a fingerprint sensor, located just below the keyboard, which helps to secure the device using biometric authentication.

The laptop is equipped with a 59Whr battery, which claims to last up to 14 hours. However, if you tend to play games on this machine, the battery life will take a hit. Also, note that the battery charges via a DC pin and not the USB Type-C port. In terms of connectivity, the device offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 with support for MU-MIMO RX technology.

Acer Swift X Pricing And Availability

The Acer Swift X with the AMD Ryzen 5500U CPU and the RTX 3050 GPU retails for Rs. 88,499, which is excellent pricing for a laptop of this class. This is a device that comfortably sits between the gaming laptops and content creation laptops, as it offers the best of both worlds. The device will be available via Flipkart and Acer online store starting September 7.

