All new Apple MacBook Pro with 9th Gen Intel 8-core processor is now official

The 15-inch model comes with 6-core and 8-core Intel processor, whereas, the 13-inch model still uses 4-core processor

Apple has officially launched it's first ever MacBook Pro powered by the latest 9th gen Intel Core-i5 and Core-i7 processors with up to 8 physical cores and 16 hyperthreads. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Apple MacBook Pro series.

According to Apple, a 9th Gen 6-core or an 8-core Intel CPU powered MacBook Pro will offer up to 40% more performance compared to the previous generation Apple MacBook Pro. Do note that, 6-core and 8-core CPUs are only available for 15-inch MacBook Pro, whereas, the 13-inch MacBook Pro still uses a quad-core CPU.

Hardware specifics

According to Apple, both 13-inch and 15-inch models come with a brand new IPS grade screen which offers 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color gamut. These notebooks are secured by Apple T2 Security Chip, so, only an authorized service center can repair these machines.

Users on the all-new MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro faced issues related to keyboard (3rd Gen Butterfly keyboard), and the company has stated that the all-new MacBook Pro comes with a slightly redesigned keyboard, which should be better compared to the 3rd Gen Butterfly Keyboard.

Pricing and availability

The all-new Apple MacBook Pro with 6 and 8 core processor will be available from the 21st of May 2019 via Apple official website and Apple stores. As of now, there is no information on the Indian pricing or availability of the all-new MacBook Pro. The base variant of the 13-inch model retails for $1,799 (Rs 1,25,345), whereas, the 15-inch model retails for $2,399(Rs 1,67,150).

The official statement from Apple

Whether it’s college students mastering a course of study, developers building world-class apps or video editors creating feature films, we’re constantly amazed at what our customers do with their MacBook Pro,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing. “Now with 8-core processors for an incredible performance boost, along with its stunning Retina display, fast storage, all-day battery life and running macOS, MacBook Pro continues to be the world’s best pro notebook and we can’t wait to get it into our customer’s hands to see what they do next.