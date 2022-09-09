AMD 2023 Zen 4 Mobile Processor Naming Scheme Explained News oi-Vivek

AMD has noticed tremendous growth in the AMD Ryzen processor-powered notebook shipment, and the company has grown by 49 percent within just two years. The company has also confirmed that it is launching more Ryzen processor-powered laptops under the "Mendocino" moniker that will cost around $500, and the brand is also working on high-end "Dragon Range" gaming-class laptops.

As the company expands the Ryzen mobile portfolio, the company is reinventing the naming scheme for the upcoming Ryzen mobile processors. The new nomenclature will give users a clear idea about performance and the capabilities of the upcoming Ryzen mobile processors, based on the Zen4 architecture.

AMD Ryzen Zen4 Mobile Processor Naming Scheme Explained

The AMD Ryzen 5 7640U is an upcoming processor meant for premium ultrathin laptops. All the Ryzen mobile processors launching in 2023 will begin with the number 7, while the processors launching in 2024 and 2025 will be denoted by 8 and 9.

As per the official instructions, the Ryzen 5 7640U will be launched in 2023 and it will be a Ryzen 5 series processor based on the Zen 4 architecture. It will be a lower model within the segment, and the processor will have a TDP of 15-28W and will be meant for a premium ultrathin laptop.

Ryzen 5 7640U 7 6 4 0 U Portfolio Model Year Market Segment Architecture Feature Isolation Form Factor/TDP 7 -- 2023 x1xx - Athlon Silver 1 -- Zen 1| Zen+ 0 - Lower model within the segment HX - 55W+ Max Performance 8 -- 2024 x2xx - Athlon Gold 2 - Zen 2 5 - Upper model within the segment HS - 35W+ Thin Gaming/Creator 9 -- 2025 x3xx - Ryzen 3 3 - Zen 3 | Zen 3+ U - 15-28W Premium Ultrathin x4xx - Ryzen 3 4 - Zen 4 C - 15-28W Chromebook x5xx - Ryzen 5 5 - Zen 5 E - 9W Fanless variant of U x6xx - Ryzen 5 x7xx - Ryzen 7 x8xx - Ryzen 7/9 x9xx - Ryzen 9

Ryzen 7000 Mobile Series Explained

Within the Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors, the company will have various models, and here are the details regarding the same. The Ryzen 9 and the Ryzen 7 series of processors will consist of sub-series like the 7045 (Dragon Range) meant for extreme gaming and creators. Similarly, the 7040 (Phoenix) will be meant for elite ultra-thin laptops.

The Ryzen 7035 (Rembrandt-R) will be found on premium, thin, and light laptops, while the Ryzen 7030 (Barcelo-R) processors will be meant for mainstream thin and light laptops. Lastly, the Ryzen 7020 (Mendocino) processors are meant for everyday computing.

7020 Series (Mendocino) 7030 Series (Barcelo-R) 7035 Series (Rembrandt-R) 7040 Series (Phoenix) 7045 Series (Dragon Range) Ryzen 9 Premium Thin and Light (Updated 2022 Designs) Elite Ultrathin (New Design Wins) Extreme Gaming and Creator (New Design Wins) Ryzen 7 Mainstream Thin and Light (Updated 2022 Designs) Premium Thin and Light (Updated 2022 Designs) Elite Ultrathin (New Design Wins) Extreme Gaming and Creator (New Design Wins) Ryzen 5 Everyday Computing (New Design Wins) Mainstream Thin and Light (Updated 2022 Designs) Premium Thin and Light (Updated 2022 Designs) Elite Ultrathin (New Design Wins) Extreme Gaming and Creator (New Design Wins) Ryzen 3 Everyday Computing (New Design Wins) Mainstream Thin and Light (Updated 2022 Designs) Premium Thin and Light (Updated 2022 Designs) Elite Ultrathin (New Design Wins) Athlon Everyday Computing (New Design Wins)

