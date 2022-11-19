Apple MacBook Air M1 Available at Discount on Croma; How to Buy it for ₹79,990? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

If you are planning to buy the Apple MacBook Air M1, then this could be the right time as it is available at a discount of ₹20,000. You can get this discount via the online and offline outlets of Croma.

Notably, the MacBook Air powered by the Apple M1 chip is the best laptop one can buy for under ₹1 lakh. Though there is a sequel to this laptop powered by the Apple M2 chip, the deal offered by Croma makes it a good buy at a discount.

Apple MacBook Air M1 at ₹20,000 Discount

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is priced at ₹99,999 but it can be purchased for as low as ₹79,990 via Croma. Currently, the Croma website has listed the device for ₹89,990 and offers an additional ₹10,000 discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card for the purchase. The discounted pricing including the cashback will be shown on the final payment page. On the payment page, one can select an offer from 'View all offers' and apply the same.

Making the deal sweeter, there is an option to buy and pay in three easy EMIs using a Qik EMI card. Also, there is no cost EMI payment option on HDFC credit cards for 6, 9, and 12 months.

Apple MacBook Air M1 Specifications

To recall, the MacBook Air is powered by the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine, and 7-core GPU. It features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space. There is a 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a resolution of 1560 x 1600 pixels and a pixel density of 227 PPI.

The major highlight of the MacBook Air M1 is its battery backup. It offers up to 15 hours of wireless webcasting or up to 18 hours of movie playback on the Apple TV app. The device ships with a 30W USB Type-C power adapter, two USB ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The other aspects of the Apple laptop include a Touch ID sensor, Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth, and a 720p FaceTime HD camera.

Should You Buy M1-Powered MacBook Air?

While the M1-powered MacBook Air is two years old, it offers good performance for its price. It still remains to be the fastest and most efficient laptop priced under ₹1 lakh. If you want to get the M1 experience, then the MacBook Air is a good buy for under ₹80,000.

