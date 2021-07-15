Asus India Launches Affordable Chromebooks With Android App Support: Price Starts At 17,999

Asus Chromebook C223 Features And Specifications

The Asus Chromebook C223 is the most affordable model of the lot, and it comes with an 11.6-inch HD display. The notebook is powered by a dual-core Intel processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion and retails for Rs. 17,999.

The laptop has ports like USB Type-C and USB-A with USB 3.1 standard support for fast data transfer. There is also a 720p web camera along with dual stereo speakers. Everything is powered by a 38Whr battery, capable of delivering up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 Features And Specifications

The Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is also an 11-inch laptop with support for touch input. There is a 360-degree hinge, which allows users to use the Asus Chromebook Flip C214 as a tablet. This one also has a 720p web camera along with a 5MP world-facing camera.

This laptop also comes with a dual-core Intel processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a microSD card, which can support up to 2TB. It has a dual-array microphone with a stereo speaker setup. The machine comes with military standard construction and just weighs 1.2KG and costs Rs. 23,999.

Asus Chromebook C423 Features And Specifications

The Asus Chromebook C423 comes in two variants. The non-touch variant retails for Rs. 19,999 and the touch variant retails for Rs. 23,999. Both models feature a 14-inch HD display with a narrow bezel design.

Just like the other two models, the Asus Chromebook C423 is also powered by a dual-core Intel processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The laptop features both USB-A and USB Type-C ports along with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. A 38Whr battery powers the laptop and claims to offer 10 hours of battery life.

Asus Chromebook C523 Features And Specifications

The Asus Chromebook C523 is a bigger Chromebook with a 15.6-inch FHD resolution display. It also comes in two variants, a non-touch model for Rs. 20,999 while the touch variant costs Rs. 24,999. The specs of this model are identical to the other three models with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage along with a microSD card slot.

This laptop weighs 1.4KG and packs a 38Whr battery with up to 10 hours of battery life. This model has a full-sized keyboard along with a trackpad, and almost feels like a full-fledged laptop.

Should You Get A Chromebook Instead Of A Windows PC?

This entirely depends on the one's use case. I personally can survive with a Chromebook, except for the fact that I won't be able to access VPN. For most students, a Chromebook should work without any issue.