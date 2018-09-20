Google could introduce Chrome OS tablet and Desktop along with Pixel 3

Google is expected to launch the highly anticipated Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in an event which is supposed to take place in New York on October 9 this year. The tech giant has already sent out media invites for the event. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been leaked a number of times ahead its official launch and the leaks and rumors have given us a fair idea as to what the device might offer in terms of features and specifications. Now, it appears that the Pixel 3 Duo is not the only product which the tech giant may launch during the event. Some new reports are surfacing over the web which suggests that Google could also launch some other products during the event.

Brydge which is a known premium accessories maker has accidentally revealed two new keyboards which are speculated to be designed for the upcoming Chrome OS machines including the Chrome OS tablet.

The first leaked keyboard is codenamed Wallaby and was spotted on Brydge's Shopify page. The Wallaby is a "wireless keyboard for tablet" and if we go as per the looks of it then the keyboard bears a similar design as the clip-on Brydge keyboard with a trackpad which is available for the iPads. The Wallaby keyboard listing suggests that Google might also be working on a Chrome OS tablet in order to compete with Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface Go.

It is not immediately clear if the Wallaby keyboard is compatible with any of the Chromebook or Chrome OS devices. However, the keyboard was listed under the category of "for Hooli". For our readers who are unaware of what Hooli is, we would like to add that Hooli is a brand which is featured on a popular TV show Silicon Valley and is somewhat inspired by the tech giant Google. The image which shows the rumored Chrome OS tablet also features a fingerprint scanner which is placed on the left side of the frame.

Apart from the Wallaby keyboard, another keyboard was also spotted on Brydge's Shopify page. The second keyboard had a compact form factor and it didn't have any trackpad. This keyboard was codenamed as Goanna and it carried a label "wireless desktop keyboard for Chrome OS desktop". This indicates that apart from the Pixel 3 Duo and the Chrome OS tablet, Google could also be working on a desktop with Chrome OS. The pages which listed these keyboards have been taken down as of now and there is no further mention of the devices or keyboards anywhere else.

It still remains to be seen what Google has in store for us and what all devices will the tech giant introduce at the October 9 event. We will further keep you posted on the same, so stay tuned with us.