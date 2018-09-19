Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL press renders hit the web

As the launch of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is nearing, the leaks and speculations seem to pour in heavily. After speculations that the device might be launched in four colors including pink, a fresh leak shows both the phones next to each other in what looks like official press renders. Notably, both the devices appear to be clad in nice fabric cases.

Notably, this is the very first time that we are coming across the photos of press renders rather than the actual devices themselves. But these photos from a Dutch publication do shed light on some interesting aspects from the looks.

Leaked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL photos

There is a new Assistant button at the right of the Google pill and this is something we haven't seen before on smartphones. Usually, there would be a voice icon at this place but it looks like the same has been removed now. Also, the time on both the smartphones is 9:00 pointing out that they could be launched with Android 9 Pie and not the Android 9.1 Pie as speculated.

Moving to the rear, the devices are covered by the fabric cases showing just a few details such as the single rear camera module and a circular fingerprint sensor,

Though the sides are not seen, we can make out that the USB Type-C port at the bottom is a bit narrower than the yesteryear models. Also, both the power and volume keys are seen at the right of the smartphone.

What else to expect?

Given that these are flagship models from Google, we can expect them to arrive with support for wireless charging, better cameras, 4GB RAM, Android Pie, Snapdragon 845 SoC and more.

Pixel series is known for the camera capabilities and the upcoming models should not be disappointing in this segment. There will be dual front cameras and a notch only on the bigger model. The single camera at the rear is said to use the efficient machine learning technology of Google. Both the devices will differ only in some aspects such as display size and battery capacity.

Talking about the launch date, we know that the new Google phones will be announced on October 9. Eventually, the date on these renders shows the same. However, for now, there is no clarity on the pricing and availability of these upcoming smartphones.