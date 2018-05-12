Chrome OS to soon receive these new features

Google has recently started rolling out Chrome OS (version 66) for the users. The latest update brings added support for some new features including native video recording, password exports along with instant tethering support and more. However, the major highlight for the Chrome OS is the support for Android Apps. Google had showcased the same during the Google I/O developer conference in 2018. Google has also announced a set of Android-derived features for Chrome OS including the Picture-in-Picture mode, support for Gboard, app shortcuts among others.

It is being reported that the new Chrome OS features might arrive with next Chrome OS (version 69) update. The upcoming noticeable feature is the added support for Gboard on Chrome OS. The new feature comes in an optimized state which is scaled to the size of a big screen of Chromebooks. This is along with the complete set of feature like the GIFs and Stickers which are available on Android device.

The next feature that comes with the latest update is the support for the Picture-in-Picture mode. This mode will be rolled out with the release of Android P for Chrome OS. The Picture-in-picture mode on the Chrome OS devices will function similar to how it does on Android devices. This mode will be able to resize the window and move it anywhere on the screen.

One of the useful Android features that will be rolled out for the Chrome OS is the support for app shortcuts. This implies that when a user uses a long press gesture, it will open a pop-up that will contain shortcuts, notification, actions along with some other controls. The other feature that is being said to be rolled out soon to the Chrome OS is the ability to group multiple apps into one single icon.

The other announcement that was made covered new developers tools like the Chrome OS (CrOS) Emulator in Android Studio, along with the support for Linux applications on Chrome OS which implies that app development on a Chromebook will now be possible.