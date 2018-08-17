Asus introduces new ROG Strix II gaming laptop with GTX 1060 graphics

Asus has recently announced its new gaming laptop for the masses which is the ROG Zephyrus S gaming laptop. The Asus ROG Zephyrus S is the company's addition to its previously available line-up of ROG Zephyrus series of gaming laptop. Asus has also announced its ROG Strix Scar II gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate during the Computex 2018 event held in June. Now, the company has introduced a new version of the ROG Strix Scar II gaming laptop. The latest ROG Strix II gaming laptop will feature a larger 17.3-inch display with a same 144Hz refresh rate and response time. The ROG Strix II gaming laptop is said to feature similar specs as its predecessor.

As per some reports, Asus has claimed that the ROG Strix Scar II is the first laptop which features a 17-inch wide display which is less than 400nm wide. This is possible with the thin bezels around the display. The latest gaming laptop has borrowed the design from its predecessor and comes with a metallic finish, dual tone Kevlar and camouflage texture. The ROG Strix II also has full sRGB lightening keyboard with translucent edged keycaps.

As mentioned earlier, the Asus ROG Strix Scar II laptop sports a 17.3 inch Full HD IPS display that has a 3ms of response time and 144Hz refresh rate. There is also another variant of the laptop which will feature a refresh rate of 60Hz. The gaming laptop will be available in two CPU variants; the first variant will come with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H processor, while the second variant will be powered by a hexa-core Intel Core i7-8750H CPU which will be paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The ROG Strix Scar II laptop can further be configured in three different models which will feature up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, 1TB of HDD storage and 1TB of SSHD storage memory. The graphics on the new gaming laptop are taken care of by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.

The ROG Strix II utilizes a proprietary HyperCool Pro system which features three heatsinks. These three heatsinks are lined with thin copper fins for the heat to escape the device. The laptop also has separate 12V self-cleaning fans with anti-dust tunnels for the CPU and GPU to manage airflow.

The ROG Strix Scar II gaming laptop will carry a price tag of $1,699 (Rs 1, 19, 210 approx) and will be available in the stores in the US by last half of September. There is no information available as to when this product will hit the shelves in the Indian market, however, we will keep you posted on the same.