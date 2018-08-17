Asus unveils ROG Zephyrus S ultra-thin gaming laptop

Asus has recently unveiled a new gaming laptop which is the company's addition in its already existing Zephyrus series of laptops. The new gaming laptop is dubbed as ROG Zephyrus S and is a successor of Zephyrus M laptop which was announced back in April for the masses.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S laptop is packed with some set of high-end features which makes this device an ultimate gaming machine. Asus also has managed to trim the already-slim laptop and has reduced the thickness by further 12 percent. This has allowed Asus to design the laptop with super-narrow bezels. The company also claims that the laptop has been embedded with upgraded thermal management hardware for better performance. The new design gives a more compact factor to the laptop as compared to the previous model of the Zephyrus series laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S features a metal design body which is carved out using an aluminum-magnesium alloy. The laptop features diamond-cut edges with two-stage anodizing highlights and the scissor-door hinges. These hinges lift up the body of the laptop in order to allow more air intake into the vents while the laptop is in use.

In terms of design and display the ROG Zephyrus S sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that is surrounded by ultra narrow bezels. The display comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 3ms response time to ensure a smooth frame transition. Asus is also claiming that the laptop will have minimal blurring and ghosting levels in order to offer an immersive visual experience to the users during the gameplay sessions. Additionally, the laptop display is capable of reproducing 100 percent of the colors in the sRGB gamut and also has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S is powered by a hexa-core 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H Coffee Lake processor which is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070(Max-Q) GPU. The processor can handle AAA titles without any difficulties of over 100FPS. The Zephyrus S gaming laptop can further be configured with up to 24GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

The company has designed the Zephyrus S with an Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) which utilizes heat vents present underneath the laptop's chassis which opens when the laptop lid is opened. In addtition to this, the laptop also comprises of five heat pipes, four heatsinks and exhaust vents at the rear which works with the dual 12V 83-blade AeroAccelearator fans. These fans are made using liquid-crystal polymer which helps the heat to escape the device effectively.

The ROG Zephyrus S with the GTX 1060 comes with a price tag of $2,099 (Rs 1, 46, 783 approx) and is expected to hit the stores in mid-October, while the top-end model with the GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU has been priced at $2,199 (Rs 1, 53, 776 aprox) and is expected to go live on Amazon starting August 31, 2018.