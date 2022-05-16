Asus Is All Set To Launch World's Most Powerful Gaming Laptop: ROG Strix Scar 15 With Intel Core i9-12900HX News oi-Vivek

Intel recently announced its most powerful laptop CPU lineup -- the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series. These CPUs come with a base TDP of 55W, which is almost 20 percent more than the DTP of regular 12th Gen Intel Core H/HK series processors. Similarly, the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of processors also have a boost TPD of up to 157W, making these the most powerful laptop CPUs, period.

During Intel Vision event 2022, the company confirmed that these CPUs are made for workstation-grade laptops, and OEMs like Lenovo, Asus, and Dell will soon be coming up with laptops with processors like the Intel Core 12960HX, the most powerful laptop processor, period.

While these new Intel Core HX processors were expected to be limited to laptop workstations, dedicated toward professional usage, a new leak suggests Asus might launch a variant of the ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop with the Intel Core i9-12900HX processor with up to 5.2GHz CPU clock speed.

Intel Core i9-12900HX, powering the new ROG Strix Scar 15 is the second most powerful laptop CPU, which comes right after the Intel Core i9-12950HX. Asus will likely combine the Intel Core i9-12900HX with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, the most powerful notebook-class graphics card.

The new ROG Strix Scar 15, powered by the Intel Core i9-12900HX is scheduled to launch on 17th May 2022 in China, and the device is expected to launch in other markets such as India in the coming weeks. Hence, if you are looking for the most powerful gaming laptop of this year, it is best to wait for a few more weeks, as we expect more brands to launch their top-tier gaming laptops with a 12th Gen Intel Core HX processor.

The upcoming Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 with the Intel Core i9-12900HX is expected to be an expensive gaming laptop, and could easily cost around Rs. 3,00,000 whenever it launches in India. Along with the high-end SKU, Asus might also launch an affordable variant of the ROG Strix Scar 15 with standard Intel Core H series processors.

