Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Review: Focused On Gaming And Gamers

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Display: 15.6-inch IPS LCD 2560x1440p, 165Hz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop

Memory: 16GB DDR5 4800MHz

Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4

Battery: 56WHr

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 64-bit

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Review: Design

The Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 is one unique-looking laptop. While the 2022 model still has a lot in common with the 2021 model, it still has its own characteristics that make this a newer machine. The Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 is one of those laptops that just grabs your attention from every angle.

From the glowing ROG logo at the back panel to the RGB lighting across the bottom portion, the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 has bling written all over it. Even when it comes to I/O, the laptop has everything, except an SD card slot. It is also worth mentioning that the device does not have an integrated web camera. Instead, the brand is kind enough to include an external web camera in the package.

Overall, the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 has a youth-friendly design and this is also one such laptop that screams it is indeed made for gaming. For a laptop of its class (15-inch), the device feels fairly compact, thanks to the thin bezels across the display. Overall, the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 is one different-looking laptop that will for sure impress gamers.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Review: Display

The Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 has a 15.6-inch QHD IPS LCD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop has struck a great balance between resolution and refresh rate, making this a great device for gaming and content consumption. Do note that, the display is Dolby Vision certified, while the speakers are Dolby Atmos certified, offering a surreal content consumption experience on OTT platforms.

There is also another variant of the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 with a 1080p FHD display along with a 300Hz refresh rate. The model that we tested has a 1440p panel, and it is probably one of the brightest and most vibrant panels that I have seen on a laptop in this class. Despite being an IPS LCD panel, it offers a good amount of contrast and offers a vivid color profile.

If you are a hardcore gamer, then you can consider the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 with a 1080p/300Hz panel. However, if you are a gamer and a movie buff, then going with the 1440p/165Hz panel makes a lot of sense. The display definitely matches the performance of this machine and more on the performance in the latter part of the review.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Review: Keyboard And Trackpad

The Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 has a full-sized keyboard with RGB lighting. The keys use "over stroke technology" which is said to reduce key actuation and improve responsiveness. The keys offer plenty of travel and the per-key RGB can be used to customize the keyboard as per one's liking.

Not just for gaming, even for writing articles or essays, the keyboard feels great. There are also dedicated buttons to control volume at the top and even there is a media control buttons on the right side of the keyboard. However, the keyboard does not have a dedicated numerical pad. As per the trackpad, it is large, accurate, and gets the job done.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Review: Audio

As mentioned before, the stereo speaker setup on the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 is Dolby Atmos certified, hence, the speakers sound full and offer a lot of clarity and depth to the sound. Do note that, although they offer a clear sound profile, they are not as loud, hence, you might be better with a headphone or an external speaker while gaming.

On top of that, you can get HD audio from the 3.5mm headphone jack. Overall, the ROG Strix G15 (2022) has a great pair of speakers, and things like the Dolby Atmos certification make this a great product for watching web series and movies on major OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Review: Performance

The Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 is based on the latest CPU from AMD and the latest GPU from NVIDIA. The mixture of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and the RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU makes it a capable gaming laptop, meant for 2K or 1440p gaming.

The AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX is like an upper mid-tier gaming laptop-class CPU with eight cores and sixteen CPU threads. The processor is fabbed using the TSMC 6nm FinFET process, which makes it more power-efficient when compared to the 12th Gen Intel Core H series CPUs.

The Ryzen 9 6900HX has a base clock speed of 3.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.9GHz, which makes this CPU on par with the Intel Core i7-12700H. However, the number of cores on the Ryzen 9 6900HX is slightly lower than that of the Intel Core i7-12700H.

The CPU also supports modern technologies like DDR5 RAM, PCIe Gen4 for a faster storage solution, and even has an integrated AMD RadeonTM 680M graphics card. This CPU has a default TDP of 45W and it is based on the latest Zen 3 architecture.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 also comes with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory. This is the first laptop that we are testing with the RRT 3070 Ti laptop GPU, which is said to be capable of offering over 100fps at 1440p resolution even at ultra settings. On top of that, the laptop also comes with the MUX switch and we did all our testing with the MUX switch set to active.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Review: CPU Performance

Here are the numbers that we obtained on popular CPU benchmark platforms like Geekbench 5, CPU-Z, and Cinebench R23. The Asus TUF Gaming F15 2022 laptop with the Intel Core i7-12700H despite having a lower boost clock speed offers better single-core performance on all the CPU benchmarks. As expected, the Intel Core i7-12700H also shines on multi-core or multi-thread tests.

If you are someone who does a lot of CPU centric workload, then the Asus TUF F15 2022, despite the lower price when compared to the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 seems to offer better performance, especially on tasks like video and 3D rendering, which heavily depends on the CPU capabilities.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Review: GPU Performance

As we won't be able to compare the graphics performance of the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 with the Asus TUF F15 2022, we will be comparing it with the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 laptop, which comes with the Intel Core i9-11900H and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU.

On the 3D Mark Time Spy benchmark, the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 posted 11006 points, outperforming the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 with a much more powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU. The benchmark also confirms that the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 can offer over 130fps on Battlefield V at 1080p and 105fps at 1440p resolution, making this a truly 1440p-class gaming laptop.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Review: Gaming Performance

We tested three recently launched popular titles on the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 -- Far Cry 6, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, and Forza Horizon 5 at both 1080p resolution and 1440p resolution. We can vouch for the fact that the RTX 3070 Ti can indeed offer around 100fps with ultra graphics settings at 1440p resolution.

On Forza Horizon 5, the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 offered 93fps at 1440p and 104fps at 1080p resolution. Similarly, on Far Cry 6, the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 offered 88fps at 1440p resolution and 94fps at 1080p resolution. Lastly, on the Shadow Of The Tomb Raider with ray-tracing turned on, we noticed an average FPS of 94 at 1440p resolution and 118fps at 1080p resolution.

These real-world numbers confirm that the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 is a pretty serious gaming laptop that can even outperform devices with the RTX 3080 laptop GPU. If you are looking for a trendy-looking 1440p-class gaming laptop, then the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 is probably your best bet.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Review: Verdict

The Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 with new spares from AMD and NVIDIA seems to do a great job, especially when it comes to gaming. Not just the performance, the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 is also one such laptop that is designed to look like a gaming laptop. The colorful design makes this a great device for those who want something new and trendy.

While the RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU and the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX seem to do a great job together, the Ryzen 9 6900HX is definitely not the most powerful CPU, especially at this price range. If you want a gaming laptop, mainly for editing videos, rendering 3D models, it is best to consider something with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor.

Although the laptop comes with a massive 240W power adapter, the laptop can also be charged using a 100W USB-PD charger. Do note that, the laptop does not offer the best performance while charging via a USB Type-C port. Similarly, it also offers the latest connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6 for seamless wireless networking capabilities.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 is made for gamers, and at the asking price, this is definitely one of the best machines that money can buy. Overall, yet another impressive gaming laptop from Asus with almost everything that a gamer might want from a device.