Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Gaming Laptop Review: Superior In Every Aspect

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i9-11900H

Display: 17.3-inch IPS LCD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB)

Memory: 32GB DDR4

Storage: 2TB PCIe Gen4

Battery: 90WHr

OS: Windows 11

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Design: Practical Yet Unique

When compared to a typical 15-inch gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is a massive machine, which should be evident considering this is a 17-inch gaming laptop. The form factor has enabled the company to include everything that one expects from a high-end gaming laptop with no compromise on either features or quality.

When you open the laptop, the keyboard sits at a 5-degree angle, which increases the air inflow, which helps to keep the device cool while gaming. However, this design also has a flaw, where if you close the laptop lid and connect it to an external display, the device won't offer the best possible performance.

Speaking of the construction quality, the top lid of the laptop is made using metal while the rest of the laptop is crafted out of high-quality matte finish plastic, which resists fingerprints and smudges. Another unique aspect of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is the volume control, which is like a knob and even acts as a fidget spinner.

The laptop also has an extensive range of I/O, which includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort. It also has an RJ45 LAN port, a Thunderbolt 4 support DisplayPort, an SD card reader (UHS-II, 312MB/s), an HDMI 2.0b port, and a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack.

Overall, in terms of design and build, the laptop feels solid, and it is also a bit heavy, as it weighs at 2.60KG. Hence, this is not a device for those who are always on the move. This is more like a desktop-class gaming machine in terms of both form factor and performance.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Display: Bright, Vivid, And Game Ready

The ROG Zephyrus S17 comes with 2K or 4K resolution, and the model we tested (ROG Zephyrus S17 GX703 GX703 GX703HS-K4057TS) comes with a 17.3-inch QHD panel (2560 x 1440) with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. This is also a Pantone Validated display, which ensures professional-grade color accuracy for the panel.

This is also an anti-glare panel with thin bezels on all four sides. The screen also supports G-Sync technology which should help eliminate screen tearing on most modern AAA games and offers smooth gameplay with a constant frame rate. As this is a high refresh rate panel, you can enjoy smooth gameplay on most titles. Make sure that V-Sync is enabled on your game to get the best possible gaming experience.

Even for normal day-to-day usage, this is a great display. Not just that, it is also one of the brightest IPS screens I have seen on a gaming laptop. I also watched a lot of movies on platforms like Netflix, DisneyPlus Hotstar, and Prime Video on the ROG Zephyrus S17 with respect to both picture quality and color accuracy.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Keyboard And Trackpad

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 has a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated numpad with per-key RGB lighting. The laptop uses mechanical keys with 0.2ms key actuation. These keys have no debounce delay and can last up to 100 million keystrokes.

During my usage, I liked the amount of key travel. At first, I felt the keys are a little mushy, especially after switching from the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5. However, I felt that the key response of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is better than most of the laptops that I have used in the last few years.

The same goes for the trackpad as well. This machine has a large, almost MacBook Pro class laptop. It is one of the largest trackpads on a windows laptop. Given this is a large laptop, it also offers enough space for palm rest and it does not affect the functionality of the trackpad in any way.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Speaker And Web Camera

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 has a Dolby Atmos powered speaker setup with support with dual 1W tweeter with Smart Amp Technology. The audio output from the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is on par with other premium laptops in terms of both audio quality and loudness. I also liked the audio output via the 3.5mm headphone jack and via Bluetooth.

Coming to the web camera, the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 has a regular 720p web camera, which does a decent job in normal lighting conditions. Given this is an expensive and premium laptop, I would have loved to see a 1080p web camera as a 720p image on a 1440p panel looks pretty grainy and dull.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 CPU And GPU

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is fitted with some of the highest-performing CPUs and GPU from Intel and NVIDIA, respectively. The Intel Core i9-11900H is an octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 4.9GHz. This is a 45W CPU based on 10nm SuperFin fabrication, which makes it energy efficient, especially when compared to 10th Gen H series processors from Intel.

Coming to the GPU, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 is the most powerful laptop GPU which offers 16GB GDDR6 video memory. This graphics card comes with a TDP of 125W and can use up to 140W of power using Dynamic Boost technology. In my testing, when the GPU was in 100 percent usage, the graphics card consumed 130W power.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 CPU Performance

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17's CPU offers great single-core and multi-core performance, which makes it a great processor for both gaming and content creation. On Geekbench 5, the laptop posted 1626 points on single-core and 9399 points on multi-core CPU tests. The Intel Core i9-11900H clearly outperforms processors like the Ryzen 9 5900H on both single and multi-core CPU performance.

Similarly, on CPU-Z, the CPU posted 657.7 and 6048.1 points on a single thread and multi-thread CPU benchmark. Even on Cinebench R23, the Intel Core i9-11900H outperforms Ryzen 9 55900H by scoring 1588 points on single-core and 13463 points on multi-core CPU rendering test.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Blender Benchmark

On the Blender rendering benchmark, the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 just took 28 seconds to complete the bmw27 rendering test. Similarly, it took 125 seconds to complete the classroom rendering test. These numbers can actually be compared to the Intel Core i5-12600K, a high-end 12th Gen desktop processor with a lot more cores than the Intel Core i9-11900H.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GPU Performance

To test the graphics capability of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, we used several GPU benchmarking platforms like 3DMark, Bright Memory: Infinite RTX, and Superposition. These benchmarks give us an idea about the real-world capabilities of the ROG Zephyrus S17.

On the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark, the laptop obtained an overall score of 10767 with 10984 points for graphics score and 9683 points on CPU score. The benchmark also confirms that the laptop is capable of offering 125+ fps on Battlefield V at 1080p resolution and 105+fps at 1440p resolution. According to the benchmark, we noticed a peak CPU temperature of 77.96 and a peak GPU temperature of 83.16 degrees centigrade.

On Bright Memory: Infinite RTX benchmark, we got an average FPS of 102 at 1080p resolution and 69fps at 1440p resolution when the ray-tracing settings were set to high with DLSS set to performance. These numbers indicate that the ROG Zephyrus can handle games with real-time ray-tracing even at 1440p resolution with ease.

On superposition benchmark, we got an average FPS of 117 and 53 at 1080p high and extreme graphics settings. Similarly, the laptop posted 69fps at 4K resolution and 29fps at 8K resolution. Again, these numbers are reminiscent of the fact that the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is a very capable gaming laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Gaming Performance

Even though these benchmarks do give us a hint regarding the real-world performance of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, we also wanted to check on how this laptop will perform while playing games. We tested the latest Far Cry 6, where, the laptop posted an average FPS of 86 and 82 at 1080p and 1440p resolution.

Similarly, on The Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, the laptop posted 109 and 106fps at 1080p and 1440p resolution without ray-tracing. When ray-tracing was enabled and set to ultra quality, we got an average FPS of 94 and 83fps at 1080p and 1440p respectively. Lastly, on GTA: V the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 posted 104 and 97fps at 1080p and 1440p resolution.

Verdict: Plenty Powerful From Most Aspects

Most of our testing confirms that the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is a powerful gaming laptop, which can play games at 1440p with ease. The CPU benchmarks also hint at the fact that the Zephyrus S17 is also a great device for content creators, as it offers great multi-core performance.

If you are looking for a 17-inch gaming laptop that has everything, including a great keyboard, a large trackpad, fast and latest computing chips, a bright screen, the Asus ROG Zephyrus offers everything. This is definitely one of the best gaming laptops that I have tested in 2021.