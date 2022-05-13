Asus's New Zenbook Is Powered By Gaming-Laptop Class 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU News oi-Vivek

Asus has announced a plethora of new laptops under the Zenbook series in India. One of the most interesting laptops from this series is the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, which is also one of the first ultrabooks to use up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor. Besides, the laptop also comes with a unique "space-theme" design along with a 2.8K resolution OLED display with touch support.

With a starting price of Rs. 114,990, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401ZAS) offers some more interesting features like Dolby Atmos audio system, LPDDR5 memory, and PCIe Gen4 based storage solution. Check out our full review of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition to learn more about the same.

The base model of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition with Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB storage retails for Rs. 114,990. Similarly, the high-end model of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition with Intel Core i9-12900H, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB storage sells for Rs. 169,990.

ASUSZenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) is also a 14-inch ultrabook with a 2.8K 90Hz OLED screen. Unlike the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, the ASUSZenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) does not support touch input. The laptop does come with a new hinge and it is also available in multiple color options.

As per the hardware is concerned, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) offers up to Intel Core i7-1260P, making it one of the first laptops in the country with a 12th Gen Intel Core P series laptop. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD along with additional storage for memory expansion.

The base variant of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) retails in India for Rs. 89,990, while the high-end model with the Intel Core i9-1260P retails for Rs. 104,990. Check out our full review of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) to learn more about the latest 3rd Gen Intel EVO certified ultrabook in the market.

New Asus Vivobooks Are Also Here

Along with the hero models like the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and the Asus Zenbook 14, the company also announced the refreshed variants of the Asus Vivobooks in India. The Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (S3402) and the Vivobook S15 OLED (S3502) come with an OLED screen and are also based on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors with a starting price of Rs. 74,990.

Similarly, the company also launched two budget laptops -- the Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402) and the Asus Vivobook 15 (X1502), again based on the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. These models carry a starting price of Rs. 42,990, making them some of the most affordable laptops with the 12th Gen Intel processor in India.

Best Mobiles in India