Budget Redmi Laptop Likely Coming Soon To India; To Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook, its first laptop in India thereby entering this market segment. After creating a disruption in the smartphone and smart TV segments in the country, it has marked its entry into the laptop segment too. However, the Mi Notebook isn't an affordable offering.

While this could be a deviation from the company's aggressive pricing strategy, it looks like it is in plans to launch a new laptop under the Redmi branding the country. As per a report by TechPP, it looks like the affordable RedmiBook models could be launched in India soon. It claims that the company is all set to target the students and budget-centric buyers who want to own a laptop.

RedmiBook Expected Price In India

Going by the report, the RedmiBook laptops featuring Intel Core i3 processor might be priced under Rs. 25,000 and those models with relatively less powerful chipsets could be priced under Rs. 20,000. This makes us believe that laptops from Redmi that feature Core i5 processors will also be on tow. Though these processors are not as powerful as the Intel chips launched recently, these are more affordable and will let the company keep the pricing of the laptop low. To summarize, it says that these laptops will be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 35,000 in the country.

Not stopping there, the report goes on stating that the Redmi laptops will be made in India and will differ from their counterparts in China. The upcoming laptops are claim to have various colored chassis and more plastic parts that will help price it low. And, these are expected to run Windows 10 (Home) OS.

Furthermore, the RedmiBook laptops are believed to be launched in India in the coming months. There are three possible launch time frames. The first one is in mid-July while the second one is sometime between late July and early August and the last one is mid-August.

What We Think

Though we have a rough idea of when the budget laptops from Redmi could be launched in India, there is no official word regarding the same. We can expect the company to announce something about the budget Redmi laptops soon.

Best Mobiles in India