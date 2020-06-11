ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook With 14-inch FHD Display Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 41,999

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has officially launched two series of laptops in India -- the Mi Notebook and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. The Mi Notebook is an entry-level laptop series, whereas the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is a high-performance laptop range with a dedicated graphics card and all the laptops come with Windows 10 OS with up to 10 hours of battery life.

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook With 14-inch FHD Display Launched In India

     

    All models of the Mi Notebook feature a 14-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD resolution along with thin-bezel design. The bezels on the Horizon Edition are slightly thinner when compared to the regular model. Similarly, all five models do not have a built-in web camera and the company includes a complimentary Mi Web Camera HD in the retail package.

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook

    The Xiaomi Mi Notebook comes in four variants. The base model comes with the model number 1901-FC and is based on the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD 620 graphics. This model offers 256GB SSD based storage along with 8GB RAM and retails for Rs. 41,999.

    The Mi Notebook with the model number 1901-FA also offers similar specifications as of the 1901-FC with double the amount of storage (512GB SSD) and sells for Rs. 44,999. Lastly, the 1901-DG is the most powerful Mi Notebook with the Nvidia MX250 GPU along with 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

    The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition comes in two configurations. The base model (1904-AR) is based on the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. This model offers 512GB SATA SSD along with 8GB and sells for Rs. 54,999. The high-end model of the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition with the model number is based on the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia MX350 GPU.

     

    Unlike the regular variant, this model comes with 512GB NVMe Gen3 SSD, offering faster read and write speed along with 8GB RAM and retails for Rs. 59,999.

    Launch Offers

    All five models of the Mi Laptop will be available via Mi.com, Mi Home, and Amazon from June 17 and HDFC debit or credit card users can get an additional Rs. 2,000 discount on the MRP.

    Read More About: xiaomi laptop news Computer
    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 13:49 [IST]
