Intel 10th Gen Core Mobile H-Series Processors With Up To 5.3GHz Clock Speed Unveiled

What's New With Intel's 10th Gen H Series Processors?

These are the first set of mobile processors that breaks the barrier by offering a peak CPU clock speed of up to 5.3GHz. Having a higher clock speed will be useful for gamers to get high framerates and low latency.

Compared to a 7th Gen Core i7-7820HK processor, the 10th Gen Core i9-10980HK offers up to 54 percent more frames per second and select titles. Similarly, compared to the 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7700HQ, the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H offers up to 44 percent more frame rates while gaming at 1080p.

10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK Features And Specifications

The Intel Core i9-10980HK is the new top-of-the-line CPU and is also the most powerful mobile CPU that the company has ever made with a base clock speed of 2.4GHz. This is an octa-core processor with 16 threads, offering a peak CPU frequency of 5.3GHz.

Intel claims that the Intel Core i9-10980HK will offer up to 54 percent more frame rate while gaming, 44 percent better battery life, and 2x faster video rendering when compared to a similarly specced 3-year-old laptop.

The processor comes with 45W of TDP and offers 16MB Intel Smart Cache along with support for dual-channel DDR4 memory with up to 2933MHz frequency and Intel Optane Memory support.

10th Gen Intel Core i7 H Series Processors

The company offers three CPUs under the 10th Gen Core i7 family. The Intel Core i7-10875H is the high-end CPU with a base clock speed of 2.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 5.1GHz. This is also an octa-core processor with 16 threads, which also offers a 45W of TDP.

Just like the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H series processor, the Core i7-10875H also offers 16MB of Intel Smart Cache with support for dual-channel memory with up to 2933MHz. Unlike the Core i9 H series chipset, the high-performance Core i7 is not an unlocked processor.

The Intel Core i7-10850H is a 6-core 12-threads processor, with a slightly higher clock speed of 2.7GHz and offers a single-core turbo frequency of 5.1GHz. This processor also comes with 45W of TDP with and is partially unlocked, where only four cores can reach the peak frequency.

This chipset comes with 12MB of Intel Smart Cache and does support dual-channel memory with support for Intel Optane.

The Intel Core i7-10750H is again a 6-core 12-thread processor with slightly lower clock speed. It suggests a base frequency of 2.6GHz and a single core max turbo frequency of 5.0GHz. It again offers 12MB of Intel Smart Cache and requires 45W with support for dual-channel memory.

10th Gen Intel Core i5 H Series Processors

Intel offers two processors under the Core i5 H series lineup. The Intel Core i5-10400H offers a base clock speed of 2.6GHz on all four cores and eight threads with a single-core turbo frequency of 4.6GHz. This processor comes with 45W of TPD, 8MB of Intel Smart Cache and supports dual channel DDR4 memory with up to 2933MHz frequency.

The Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core and octa-threads CPU with 2.5GHz base clock speed and 4.5Ghz single-core turbo frequency also requires 45W of TDP and offers 8MP of cache and support for dual-channel memory.

Additional Features Of 10th Gen Intel H Series Processors

These processors also support Thunderbolt 3, which is useful to add more storage devices that can go up to 3000MB/s read speed. Besides, Thunderbolt 3 will also be useful to connect up to two 4K external displays.

With the support for Intel Wi-Fi 6 (GIG+), these laptops offer up to 75 lower latency and offer 3x faster internet with twice the bandwidth for easy streaming and downloading.