Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Specifications Leaked Online

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is all set to launch its first-ever laptop on June 11 in India. And now, through a series of posts the company has officially revealed the product will be called the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. Not just that, some of the features and specifications are now out indicating what to expect from this device.

    The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is likely to be an ultrabook with a premium design with a thin and light form factor. Not just that, the device will feature a bezel-less display design and like to look similar to some of the modern laptops from Dell, HP, and Asus with a higher screen-to-body ratio. Some of the features of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition have been leaked online, thanks to the retail package photo posted by Manu Kumar Jain, CEO, Xiaomi India.

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is confirmed to feature a 14-inch screen with FHD resolution. This is expected to be a regular laptop and might not offer a crazy higher refresh rate. The display is likely to offer a higher brightness level and might support sRGB colorspace.

    According to a photo posted by Xiaomi India's boss Manu Kumar Jain, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will offer a premium speaker setup with audio tuned by DTS and the device is likely to offer at least 2.1 channel surround sound.

    The post also confirms that the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and the laptop is likely to support fast charging either via the USB Type-C port or a proprietary charging port.

    Lastly, the photo reveals that the storage system on the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will be based on an SSD and this will be this laptop an edge over the competition by offering faster boot and load speed.

     

    Considering all these leaked specifications, the base variant of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition possible with an Intel Core i5 processor likely to be priced around Rs. 40,000 with at least 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

    Read More About: xiaomi laptop Computer news
    Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2020

