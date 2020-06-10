How Mi Laptop Could Be A Game Changer In India? Features oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is all set to expand its portfolio by launching laptops in the country. According to teasers, one of the models will be called the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition and the brand is likely to launch an entry-level variant as well.

According to the brand, the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will be a high-end laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and is also expected to come with a mid-range graphics card, making it a great gaming device.

Xiaomi is a brand that is known for affordable smartphones and the same can also be expected from the laptop portfolio as well. Though the Horizon Edition might be priced aggressively, it will still be an expensive laptop and the company might offer additional models for an average Indian consumer.

This entry-level laptop is likely to come with a 14-inch display and is also expected to be based on a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processor with at least 8GB RAM.

What Differentiates Mi Laptops From the Contemporaries?

If the models launching in India are somewhat related to the laptops launched in China, then we can expect to see a metal unibody design with a slim profile and light-weight finish. In fact, most of the Xiaomi laptops mimics Apple MacBooks with minimal branding.

The majority of the budget laptops available in India compromises with the built-quality with plastic materials. Having a metal unibody will also help with the heat dissipation and also makes the device look premium.

Can't Tamper Software

Most of us either hate or like Xiaomi phones due to the MIUI skin. In terms of hardware, the Xiaomi/Redmi phones offer the best but with the latest iteration of MIUI, the company started to push ads/recommendations as a part of the monetization process.

When it comes to laptops, Xiaomi won't be able to do this as Microsoft has a strict policy on the apps and it is also easy to uninstall software that one might not use. So, the Mi Laptop and the Mi Laptop Horizon Edition will have stock Windows experience and the overall UI will be similar to other laptops running on Windows 10.

Besides, as this is a computer it is also easy to install either a previous version of Windows or a custom OS like Ubuntu based on the Linux platform, a great open-source alternative to Windows OS.

Pricing Will Be The Key To Sucess

We are just a day away from the first set of laptops from Xiaomi. If the company manages to undercut these devices from compared to the competition from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus, then Xiaomi can easily sell thousands of laptops across the price point.

The high-end model of the Mi Laptop is expected to be priced around Rs. 60,000, whereas the entry-level model might cost around Rs. 35,000 to 40,000 possibly with an Intel Core i5 processor.

