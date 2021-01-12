CES 2021: AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile CPUs Based On Zen3 Architecture Launched News oi-Vivek

AMD has officially unveiled a new lineup of laptop CPUs based on the Zen3 architecture with 7nm fabrication. There are 13 new models, some of them being high-performance CPUs, meant for gaming laptops, while the rest are designed for thin-and-light laptops.

One major update, when compared to the Ryzen 4000 series of CPUs, is that the Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs now combine the L3 cache to offer double the amount of L3 cache to improve single-core performance. The Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs will have at least six cores and 12 threads with a base clock speed of at least 3GHz.

Ryzen 5000 HX, Ryzen 5000 HS, and Ryzen 5000 H Series CPUs

The Ryzen 5000 HX series consists of the most powerful laptop CPUs that AMD has ever launched. The Ryzen 9 5980HX comes with 45+ watts of TDP with eight cores and 16 threads with a base clock speed of 3.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.8GHz.

The Ryzen 9 5980HS is a version of the Ryzen 5980X with a TDP of 35W. This is also an eight-core and 16 thread processor with a base clock speed of 3GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.8GHz.

The Ryzen 9 5900HX and the Ryzen 5900HS comes with a TDP of 45+ watts, and 35W respectively. Both CPUs have eight cores and 12 thread configurations a boost clock speed of 4.6GHz. When it comes to base clock speed, the Ryzen 5900HX operates at 3.3GHz, whereas the Ryzen 5900HS operates at 3GHz.

The Ryzen 7 5800H is a 45W CPU, whereas the Ryzen 7 5800HS is a 35W CPU, again, both offers eight CPU cores and 12 threads. Both CPUs have a boost CPU clock speed of 4.4GHz with a slightly different base clock speed, where the Ryzen 7 5800H and the Ryzen 7 5800HS have a base clock speed of 3.2GHz, and 2.8GHz, respectively.

Similarly, the Ryzen 5 5600H and the Ryzen 5 5600HS also comes with a boost clock speed of 4.2GHz. These two CPUs have six CPU cores and 12 threads with a TDP of 45W and 35W respectively. When it comes to base clock speed, the Ryzen 5 5600H is rated for 3.3GHz, and the Ryzen 5 5600HS is rated for 3GHz, which is slightly higher than the Ryzen 7 5800H and the Ryzen 7 5800HS.

Ryzen 5000 U Series CPUs

The Ryzen 5000 U series CPUs are meant for ultra-thin-laptops. There are five CPUs in this series, where the Ryzen 7 5800U and the Ryzen 5 5600U are based on Zen3 architecture, whereas the Ryzen 7 5700U, Ryzen 5 5500U, and the Ryzen 3 5300U are based on Zen2 architecture. All these CPUs come with a TDP of 15W.

According to AMD, the Ryzen 7 5800U is the most efficient mobile processor to date, capable of offering over 21.4 hours of video playback or 17.5 hours of regular usage on a laptop with a 1080p display and a 58Whr battery.

The Ryzen 7 5800U is a 15W CPU with eight cores and 16 threads, offering a base clock speed of 1.9GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4GHz. Similarly, the Ryzen 5 5600U has six CPU cores with 12 threads with a base clock speed of 2.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.2GHz.

The Ryzen 7 5700U, although based on Zen2 architecture does offer eight cores and 16 threads with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.3GHz, which makes it slightly less powerful than the Ryzen 7 5800U.

The Ryzen 5 5500U is a six-core CPU module with 12 threads with a base clock speed of 2.1GHz and a boost clock speed of 4GHz and is also based on Zen2 architecture. Lastly, the Ryzen 3 5300U is a quad-core CPU with a base clock speed of 2.6GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.8GHz.

Pricing And Availability

Laptops powered by the Ryzen 5000 CPUs will be available in select markets from February 2021. AMD has confirmed that there will be 150 designs this year, offering more choice to the users.

Best Mobiles in India