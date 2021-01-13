CES 2021: Asus Launches New ROG Laptops With AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs And RTX 30 Series GPUs

Asus ROG Flow X13

ROG Flow X13 is the newest product from the ROG lineup of gaming laptops. This machine, as the name suggests comes with a 13-inch display. Users can either opt for a 1080p panel with a 120Hz refresh rate or a 4K panel with a 60Hz display. Both variants support touch input and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

ROG Flow X13 is powered by the newly announced AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS CPU combined with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Even with these internals, the laptop can offer 10 hours of gaming on a single charge, and it also supports fast charging via the USB Type-C port (100W USB-PD), capable of charging up to 60 percent in just 39 minutes.

ROG Flow X13 is a 2-in-1 laptop, and it can support an external GPU for an improved gaming experience. Asus's new XG Mobile eGPU with the NVIDIA RTC 3080 laptop can offer an improved gaming experience, and it comes with a 280W integrated power adapter, making it easy to carry around.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is the latest mainstream gaming laptop from Asus, powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The laptop will be available with a 4K 120Hz display or a 1080p display with a 300Hz refresh rate with 3ms response time and 100 percent sRGB color space coverage.

Just like the Zephyrus Pro Duo 15, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE also has a secondary display, which can be used to monitor the game streaming, and the secondary display can also showcase content creation tools on Adobe software.

The laptop comes with an improved thermal design with an upgraded Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS+), which can make the system feed more power to the CPU and GPU without increasing the noise level. There are a total of five heat pipes, and the CPU is cooled using liquid metal to improved heat transfer efficiency.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17

ROG Strix SCAR 17 is a big gaming laptop with a massive 17-inch display. This machine can be configured with up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU. When it comes to display tech, the laptop will be available with a 1080p panel offering a 360Hz refresh rate or a 1440p panel with a 165Hz of refresh rate.

The ROG Strix SCAR 17 also has a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. A 90Whr battery powers this machine, capable of offering 12 hours of video playback on a single charge, and the laptop also supports 100W USB-PD charging standard via the USB Type-C port.