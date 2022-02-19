Just In
Colorful X15 XS Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel CPU Officially Launched
Colorful, a prominent name in the graphics card, motherboard, and all-in-one PC market has officially launched their latest gaming laptop -- the Colorful X15 XS, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor with RTX 30 series of GPUs. As the name suggests, this is a 15-inch gaming laptop, which sits in the mid-tier gaming laptop market.
Coming to the specifications, the Colorful X15 XS comes with either the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H with four performance cores and eight efficient cores. Similarly, there is also a high-end model of the Colorful X15 XS, which comes with the Intel Core i7-12700H which offers six performance cores and eight efficient cores.
The CPU will be clubbed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU which offers 4GB of GDDR6 video memory. The laptop also offers 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD, which should offer top-tier read and write speeds. When it comes to memory, the laptop will have a total of 16GB RAM, which is DDR4 style RAM with a clock speed of 3200MHz.
Coming to I/O, the laptop has a single USB 2.0 port, single USB 3.2 (Gen 1), dual Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2), a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, a full-sized HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an RJ-45 ethernet, and a microSD card slot. A 54Whr battery powers the laptop and the device is powered by the 150W power adapter.
In terms of size, the Colorful X15 XS weighs 1.9KG and measures 359.5(W) x 238(D) x 22.7(H) mm. In terms of design, the laptop comes in multiple color variants with a unique design. The laptop anti-skid RGB backlit keyboard with 15 RGB color options with 1.8mm key travel. The trackpad of the laptop is said to be 30 percent larger than the trackpads of most gaming laptops of this class.
Pricing And Availability
The base model of the Colorful X15 XS with the Intel Core i5 and the RTX 3050 Ti GPU retails for $999, while the Core i7 variant with the RTX 3050 Ti GPU will retail for $1,099. These laptops will soon be available in India, which makes them one of the first sets of Colorful laptops to launch in the country.
