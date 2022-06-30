Dell's New Latitude And Precision Laptops Empower Hybrid Workforce: Indrajit Belgundi

ENGLISH

    Dell recently unveiled its latest enterprise-grade laptops -- the Dell Latitude and Precision, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. With the latest lineup, the company is now offering thin-and-light machines equipped with the latest software and hardware capabilities.

     
    Dell Launches New Latitude And Precision Mobile Workstations In India

    Just after the Dell Reimaging the future event we got an opportunity to interact with Indrajit Belgudi -- Senior Director and General Manager of Client Solution Group. Here are some of the highlights from the interaction to understand what makes these devices unique when compared to regular laptops.

    Indrajit said that user preferences will change and evolve over a period of time. Dell wants to offer the right product and the right solution based on the use case scenario. Hence, Dell is offering compact, powerful, and thin-and-light devices within the Latitude and Precision series of laptops.

    He further commented that the new Precision and Latitude series of laptops are highly secure thanks to features like Dell Safe BIOS and Express login. With Express login, a device will automatically lock when a user moves away to protect user data. Similarly, the laptop will automatically unlock when the user comes back.

    As of IDC, in 2021 Dell had a 29.6 percent market share in the commercial segment with over 30 percent revenue share. When asked about AMD-based workstations from Dell, Indrajit said that the company is currently evaluating those options, and currently, they only offer Intel-based products in the Latitude and Precision lineup.

    New Dell Laptops In India

    The Dell Latitude 9430 is currently the latest and also the world's smallest 14-inch 16:10 business PC, powered by a 12th Gen Intel vPro processor. Similarly, the company also launched the Latitude 7330 Ultralight, a 13-inch workstation and is also the world's smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial 16:9 laptop.

     

    Dell also announced the Latitude 7430 along with the Precision 5470, the world's smallest, thinnest, and most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation. Lastly, the company also announced the Precision 5570, the thinnest and smallest 15-inch mobile workstation from Dell.

    These are all built-to-order devices, and enterprises can customize the software and hardware as per their needs. The base model of the Dell Precision 3470 retails for Rs. 79,990, and it is also the most affordable device of the lot. Similarly, the Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight's base model will be available for Rs. 99,990.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 13:41 [IST]
