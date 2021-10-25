HDMI Port On New MacBook Pro Isn't As Unique As Rest Of The Machine News oi-Vivek

It looks like Apple has once again created a MacBook that has attracted a lot of users who want a laptop that does not compromise on any aspects. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro has everything that one might look for on a high-end laptop. However, the HDMI port on these MacBooks is not as impressive as the rest of the machines.

Apple did bring back the features like a dedicated HDMI port, SD card slot, and MagSafe charger with these new MacBooks. However, it is now confirmed that the HDMI port on these new MacBooks is based on the previous HDMI 2.0 standard and not the HDMI 2.1.

HDMI 2.1 Vs HDMI 2.0

HDMI 2.1 is the latest standard in the world of HDMI, which offers more than twice the memory bandwidth as of the HDMI 2.0 with a max memory bandwidth of 48Gbps. While the maximum memory bandwidth offered by HDMI 2.0 is limited to 18Gbps. Externally, they look identical, and you can even interchange the cables with one another.

It means, when you connect an external display, the new MacBook Pro can only output at either 4K @60fps or 8K @30fps. However, a laptop or even a gaming console with HDMI 2.1 technology can support 4K @120fps or 8K @60fps, offering a much smoother user experience. Do note that, in each case, you need to have a monitor which supports a higher refresh rate.

When it comes to the actual technology, HDMI 2.1 is already available on a plethora of devices, including the PS4, Xbox Series X, and a lot of gaming laptops, powered by the latest Intel or AMD processor. As this is a hardware-specific feature, Apple won't be able to enable this feature with software updates.

Do note that, the new MacBook Pro does have three Thunderbolt 4 ports, which can be used to connect high-resolution high-refresh-rate displays without any issue. As these are in the Type-C format, you need a monitor with Type-C input and a Type-C to Type-C cable with support for high memory bandwidth.

