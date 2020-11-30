Honor MagicBook 15 Next Sale Date: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

If you're searching for a new laptop to buy in the crowded market, Honor has some great devices to offer. The list includes the Honor MagicBook 15 that is powered by the Ryzen 5 quad-core processor. As an ultra-thin laptop, the Honor MagicBook 15 has a lot to offer in terms of ergonomics and features under the hood.

The MagicBook 15 will reportedly begin shipping from today (November 30). However, the laptop has been out of stock for a while now. Priced at Rs. 42,990 for the single Mystic Silver model, the device is currently unavailable on Flipkart and even on the Honor India website. If you're looking to buy the new laptop, here are the complete details about the Honor MagicBook 15 and its next sale date.

Honor MagicBook 15 Next Sale Date

Head over to Flipkart or even the Honor India official website, you'll find that the Honor MagciBook 15 is running out of stock. Both the pages have a 'Notify Me' button to update you on when the device will be available once again. In other words, there's no solid update on when the 15-inch laptop will be available again.

That said, the Honor India website has a subtle indication. The landing page for the Honor MagicBook 15 has a Delivery button, where users can provide their PIN code to know an estimated date of delivery. When I provided my PIN code, it said the estimated delivery would take 24 business days.

Does this mean the Honor MagicBook 15 would be back in stock in around three weeks? Or would it take 24 days to reach me once the device is back in stock? To make things clear, I tried a couple of other PIN codes across India and it showed a similar 24 business days for delivery. All we can do now is to wait and pin down our hopes for the next three weeks!

Honor MagicBook 15: Should You Buy?

There seems to be a lot of demand for the MagicBook 15, and rightly so. The unique laptop with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage offers a 3-cell battery that the company claims to last up to 6.6 hours. The Honor MagicBook 15 comes with 3 USB ports, an HDMI port, and headphone and Mic Combo Jack ports, which makes it a good buy.

Best Mobiles in India