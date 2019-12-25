Honor To Launch Two Laptops In 2020 In India: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Huawei sub-brand Honor will foray into other segments in India. The company is planning to launch two laptops on the Windows platform in 2020. The upcoming HonorMagic laptops are expected to feature Intel and AMD processors, reports PTI.

According to the report, the company's president of overseas marketing and sales, James Zou intimated that it will launch the Honor MagicBook series in India. In fact, there are chances that the companies will launch their laptops globally and in India in the first quarter of next year.

"We will launch two laptops in India in 2020. We have restarted working with Microsoft. They have licensed our products," Honor President for Overseas marketing and Sales, James Zou was quoted by PTI. Adding to that, "The company plans to expand the product portfolio in India in 2020 which besides personal computers will include the launch of a new television on its own operating system Harmony OS, smartwatch and new smartphones starting with Honor 9X that will support storage capacity of 512 gigabytes." The report reveals that the smartphone maker is using the hardware and software from US companies.

Apart from that, the company has launched the MagicBook 15 laptop and Honor9X in China. The new laptops come with the 10th generation Intel Core Processor. The Honor MagicBook 15 features a 15.6-inch display Full HD+ display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The laptop comes with NVIDIA MX250 GPU, 512GB of PCle SSD storage.

On the other hand, the Honor 9X smartphone features a 6.59-inch display along with a 1080 X 2340 resolution. The newly launched device comes with 7nm octa-core Kirin 810 Soc, 6GB RAM, and 128GB ROM. In addition, users can further expand memory up to 512GB via a microSD card. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and 10W charging. Moreover, it runs Android 9.0 Pie along with EMUI 9.1.1 on top.

