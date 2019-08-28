ENGLISH

    HP Chromebook 14 Series Laptop Launched At Rs. 23,990

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    HP has launched its Chromebook 14 laptop at Rs. 23,990 in India. It is going to be available across a few retailers in Chalkboard Grey and Snow White color options. Some key specs of the new laptop include a 14-inch HD ultra-bright display, multiple security features, 64GB SSD storage, and 100GB Google Cloud storage.

    HP Chromebook 14 Specifications and Offers

    The new laptop is powered by the Apollo Lake dual-core processor from Intel. It offers local language support and lets users have access to one million Android apps. It has a 180-degree hinge. It packs Bang and Olufsen dual speakers along with a 47WHr battery. The Chromebook 14 is available at 250 HP world stores in 28 cities, the company's official website and a few online retailers.

    While purchasing the laptop, the users will also get 2GB 4G data for full one year together with the Prime subscription to over 14 Jio Digital apps. Additionally, the consumers will get a MeritNation education study tool on buying the Chromebook.

    HP Chromebook x360 Specs

    The laptop was launched with a 14 inch Full HD LED-backlit touch display. It has a 7.5mm ultra-thin bezel and customized Bang and Olufsen dual speakers. For the webcam, it uses an HD True VisionHD camera. It comes with up to 64GB SSD storage, up to 8GB RAM, and a 3-cell 60Whr battery life.

    Connectivity options onboard the laptop include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, 1 USB 3.1 HP Sleep and Charge port, 1 headphone/ microphone combo, and 1 multi-format SD media card reader. The HP Chromebook x360 is available in Ceramic White and Cloud Blue color options. And, it was launched with Rs. 44,990, in India.

    Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
