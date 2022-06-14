HP Spectre x360 13.5 And Spectre x360 16 Notebooks With Up To 4K OLED Display Launched In India News oi-Vivek

HP has officially launched two new thin-and-light laptops -- the HP Spectre x360 13.5 and the HP Spectre x360 16. These new HP Spectre series of laptops are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors and offer an OLED display with up to 4K resolution.

The latest series of HP Spectre laptops are also environmentally friendly, as the devices use recycled aluminum and ocean-bound plastic. On top of that, these laptops also use biodegradable materials to make the packaging sustainable.

HP Spectre x360 16 Specifications

The HP Spectre x360 16 comes with a 16-inch display and is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor along with Intel ARC GPU. The laptop also offers AI-based privacy features and supports technologies like a walk-away lock and wake-on approach which are also available on the 13.5-inch HP Spectre x360 laptop.

The HP Spectre x360 also has a high-resolution 5MP web camera with support for 1080p video recording and the laptop also comes with Intel Evo certification and claims to deliver 13.45 hours of video playback per charge.

In terms of pricing, the base model of the HP Spectre 16 x360 f-1003tu with Intel Evo Core i7 processor retails in India for Rs. 1,39,999, and the device is also available with an 18-month no-cost EMI plan.

HP Spectre x360 13.5 Specifications

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is a compact variant of the HP Spectre x360 16 and also comes with a 3K resolution OLED display. The laptop uses the same 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with the latest LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 SSD for fast boot speeds.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 with the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor retails in India for Rs. 1,29,999, and users will also get two years of additional onsite warranty worth 14,999 for free. Users can also get additional benefits like Rs. 11,000 exchange benefit and Amex card users can get a flat discount of 10,000.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 and the HP Spectre x360 16 are now available for pre-order on HP World stores, Croma & Reliance stores. The company is offering accessories worth Rs 8800 for free along with one month of Adobe creative cloud including 20 Adobe software worth Rs 4,230 for free with every pre-order.

