Intel Core i9-12900HK Outperforms Intel Core i9-11980HK And Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel is getting a lot of praise for the recently launched Alder Lake CPUs. These CPUs are the first to use hybrid CPU architecture with a combination of efficient cores and performance cores. Intel has confirmed that it will also launch laptop CPUs using the same architecture in early 2022.

Now, what it looks like is the most powerful mobile CPU from Intel -- the Intel Core i9-12900HK has appeared on Geekbench 5, which is expected to be featured on the next-generation gaming laptops.

Intel Core i9-12900HK Specifications

The nomenclature clearly indicates that the Intel Core i9-12900HK will be an overclockable CPU. The Geekbench listing confirms that the CPU will have a peak clock speed of 5GHz (4982MHz). The listing also mentions that the Intel Core i9-12900HK will be a 14 core processor with 20 threads. The test laptop was running on Windows 11 OS, which is said to be optimized for Alder Lake CPUs.

This means the CPU will have six high-performance cores (eight threads) and eight efficient cores which do not support multi-thread technology. The processor has been featured on the Lenovo 82S9 laptop with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. As of now, there is no information if the laptop SKU of the Alder Lake will support DDR5 RAM, similar to the desktop SKU.

Intel Core i9-12900HK Performance

On Geekbench single-core performance, the Intel Core i9-12900HK posted 1751 points, and on the multi-core test, the CPU posted 6438 points. When compared to the Intel Core i9-11890HK (1531, 8450), the Intel Core i9-12900HK has a superior hand on single-core performance, while the multi-core score is slightly on the lower side.

Similarly, the Intel Core i9-12900HK also outperforms the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X on single-core performance and takes a slight hit on the multi-core performance. As most games depend on single-core CPU performance, the Intel Core i9-12900K will deliver better gaming performance when compared to its predecessor.

The lower multi-core performance also indicates that the Intel Core i9-12900HK might have a lower TPD, which makes it more power-efficient. We should get more info on the Alder Lake laptop CPUs in the coming weeks.

[GB5 CPU] Unknown CPU

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900HK (14C 20T)

Min/Max/Avg: 4859/4982/4952 MHz

Codename: Alder Lake

CPUID: 906A2 (GenuineIntel)

Scores, vs AMD 5800X

Single: 1751, +1.3%

Multi: 6438, -40.1%https://t.co/rIyYuFSYRN — Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) November 8, 2021

