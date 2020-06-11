Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Laptop With GTX 1650 GPU Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Lenovo unveils a new gaming laptop -- the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i with the latest gaming CPU from Intel and Nvidia GPU. The laptop retails for Rs. 68,990 and will be available from June 10 via Lenovo's official channels and Flipkart.

The laptop has a massive 15.6-inch display with FHD resolution and has thin bezels across the border. As this is a gaming laptop, the high-end variant of the IdeaPad Gaming 3i comes with a 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of 300nits.

As per the CPU, the laptop is based on a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H series processor with a peak CPU clock speed of 5.0GHz. As per the graphics requirements, the laptop either comes with the Nvidia GTX 1650 or the GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB video memory.

The device comes with up to 1TB SSD storage and up to 2TB HDD based secondary storage solution. As per the RAM, the device offers up to 16GB DDR4 RAM with a frequency of 2933MHz.

The computer has two 1.5W speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio and it does support Bluetooth 5.0, allowing users to connect modern wireless headphones. As per the I/O, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i has two USB 3.1 ports, single USB Type-C port 3.1, HDMI 2.0 port, RJ45 port, headphone jack, and a Novo hole.

As per the battery life, the laptop can easily last for up to 7 hours on a single charge with mixed usage along with support for fast charging, capable of refilling up to 80 percent of the battery in just an hour. The laptop comes in various color options and offers a premium gaming-centric design.

What Do We Think About The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i?

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i seems like a good 1080p gaming laptop considering the capabilities of the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H series processor and the Nvidia GPU. Users who are looking for a video editing machine can also consider this laptop.

