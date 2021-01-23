MacBook Air To Get Thinner And Lighter; Likely To Get MagSafe News oi-Vivek

Apple recently launched the hardware refreshed MacBook Air, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 processor. The new MacBook Air is twice as fast as the previous-generation MacBook Air. However, when it comes to looks and design, it looks similar to the previous generation model.

This is set to change soon. According to a report from Bloomberg, the next-generation MacBook Air will have some radical changes when it comes to design and build quality. There are also rumors that the MacBook Air might also support cellular connectivity and might even include Face ID hardware, albeit, on a high-end MacBook Pro model.

According to the report, the next-generation MacBook Air will reintroduce a magnetic charger or MagSafe, which was recently incorporated into the Apple iPhone 12 lineup of smartphones. MacBook Air, equipped with the MagSafe charging technology is expected to hit the market as early as 2022.

The upcoming MacBook Air will continue to offer a 13-inch display, however, with thinner bezels, bringing down the overall form-factor of the device. On top of that, the laptop will also be a little lighter, making it a great device for commuters.

MacBook Air will also have additional improvements like USB 4 Type-C ports with support for Thunderbolt 4 technology. The laptop is also expected to include a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

When it comes to hardware, the MacBook Air will be powered by the next-generation Apple Silicon processor, with improved performance and power efficiency. The laptop is likely to continue to the current format with soldered RAM and storage.

When it comes to pricing, even the next-generation MacBook Air is likely to cost as much as the current MacBook Air, where, the base model is likely to cost under Rs. 1,00,000 in India.

