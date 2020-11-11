Apple MacBook Air (2020): Top features You Should Check Out

This new processor is said to be more powerful than the previous-gen chipset driving the MacBooks. The MacBook Air (2020) brings some noticeable upgrades over its predecessors. It has been announced at a starting price tag of $999 (roughly around Rs. 74,153). In this article, we are listing down some of the best features that the Apple MacBook Air (2020) offers. Let's have a look:

New Improved M1 Processor

The Apple MacBook Air (2020) gets its power from the new M1 chipset. As per the company, the processor delivers the fastest CPU speed compared to any other Apple processor. If we talk about the specifics, the company claims the M1 processor to deliver up to 3.5x times fast CPU.

If we talk about the graphics, this chipset delivers 5x times the speeds what previous chipsets offered. This high-end octa-core processor will allow the MacBook Air (2020) to handle intensive tasks without any signs of lag or glitches. Also, it will deliver a good performance with graphics-intensive gaming. The processor here is combined with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Touch ID And Magic Keyboard

The MacBook Air 2020 comes with the company's proprietary Touch ID for security. You can add your fingerprint to unlock the device. This feature doesn't just protect the device from security threats but also lets you access documents, make purchases online such as renting a movie or buying an app without the need of re-entering any password or key for authentication.

The MacBook Air (2020) has another highlight feature, i.e, the Magic Keyboard. This keypad has a ‘silent' design and has several programmed shortcuts for easy accessibility.

You can use Siri, switch to different keyboard languages, and also find documents via Spotlight feature right from the keyboard. Additionally, the Magic Keyboard has backlit keys with Ambient light sensor that will help you type content in low-light situations.

High-Resolution Retina Display And Multiple Connectivity Options

The MacBook Air (2020) has a 13.3-inch Retina Display. The panel offers a P3 wide color gamut and delivers a screen resolution 1600 x 2560 pixels. The colors produced by the display are said to be more vibrant and lively. Also, the bezels are reduced for a wider are of content to be displayed.

The MacBook Air (2020) has several connectivity options including two USB Type-C ports, both of which doubles as a charging port. Additionally, there is a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a DisplayPort.

As for the wireless connectivity, the MacBook Air has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support. Also, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well placed on the right panel.