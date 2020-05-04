MacBook Pro 2020 Leaks Suggest Spike In Internal Performance With 32GB RAM News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple is set to revamp the MacBook Pro this year. As one of the most powerful laptops, a tipster by the name rogame on Twitter notes that it's about to get a massive performance boost. The leak suggests that Apple is set to upgrade the MacBook Pro to include a 32GB RAM and up to 4TB of storage.

Apple MacBook Pro Upgrades

Going into the details, the leak notes that the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro will have a 4TB solid-state drive. The laptop will be powered by the Intel Core i7-1068NG7 with a base clock speed of 2.3GHz and a boost of 4.1GHz, along with 32GB of RAM.

This isn't the first speculation about the MacBook Pro, set to launch this year. The same tipster had also noted that the 2020 MacBook Pro will come with the Intel Core i7-1068NG7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. The specs also suggest that the upcoming MacBook Pro will be a high-end model. A cheaper variant with an i5 chipset is also expected to follow.

New config tested (2020 13" Macbook Pro)

> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost

> 32GB of RAM

> 4TB SSD https://t.co/XmLXiz5jFT — _rogame (@_rogame) April 29, 2020

Apple MacBook Pro Comparison

Adding to the speculations, a comparative report was made where a 3DMark Time Spy benchmark score of Intel's 8th Gen Core i5-8279U processor found in the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) put against the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1068NG7 processor expected to be present in the 2020 MacBook Pro.

Looking back, the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro of available on Apple's official website packs 8GB RAM and 512GB storage in the 13-inch model and 16GB RAM with up to 1TB storage in the 16-inch model. From the looks of it, Apple could be working on a significant upgrade to the MacBook Pro, at least on the internal performance aspects.

Apple MacBook Pro Launch

So far, the tipster hasn't given away any details about the upcoming MacBook Pro. However, gathering intel from previous reports, it's expected to launch in Q2 this year. Moreover, Apple's analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also noted that the 2020 MacBook Pro would launch in the Q2 of 2020.

This also means that Apple might unveil the new MacBook Pro in the coming weeks itself. Kuo had also noted that Apple will be replacing the present 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 14.1-inch model. Although the upgrades aren't confirmed, it's surely something to look forward to.

