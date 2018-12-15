Microsoft Surface Go coming soon to India, hints Flipkart teaser

Are you looking forward to buy a premium and stylish Windows 10 device? Well, your concern will be resolved soon as the Microsoft Surface Go is likely to be launched soon in India. The first-generation Surface was launched in 2012. This convertible is followed by a slew of hybrid devices, laptops, AiOs and circumaural headphones as well.

In July this year, Microsoft Surface Go was announced. It is the most compact as well as affordable Windows 10 convertible device to be launched till date. Now, it looks like this convertible is all set to hit the Indian shores soon.

Microsoft Surface Go coming soon to India

As per a teaser page on the e-commerce portal Flipkart, teasing "#OnTheGo" and "Coming Soon", Microsoft appears to be geared up to launch this convertible PC in India anytime soon. Besides these, the teaser page on Flipkart does not divulge a lot of other details. It also shows a semi-hidden render of the convertible. Given the hashtag #OnTheGo, it is speculated that the impending device could be the Surface Go.

Though the teaser page hints that the convertible PC could be launched soon in the country, there is no word regarding when exactly we can expect the device to be launched. It looks like the Windows 10 tablet will be a Flipkart exclusive.

Microsoft Surface Go specifications

Microsoft Surface Go is all set to be powered by Intel Pentium gold 4415Y CPU, up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. The device sports a 10-inch PixelSense display with an aspect ratio of 3:2 and a resolution of 1800 x 1200 pixels. The display has a 10-point multi-touch panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 1500:1 contrast ratio.

For connectivity, this device comes with options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, USB Type-C, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio jack and microSDXC ports. Also, there is Surface Dial support for off-screen interaction. This device features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera, both with FHD 1080p video recording support.