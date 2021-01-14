MSI At CES 2021: Premium Gaming Laptops With Nvidia RTX 3000 Graphics Launched

MSI GS66 Stealth Laptop Announced

Starting with the MSI GS66 Stealth laptop, the device boasts of playable frame rates in 4K. The new gaming laptop packs the Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU paired with the 10th gen Intel Core i7 chipset. The 15.6-inch laptop can be paired with either 240Hz or 300Hz. The new gaming laptop is up for pre-orders for USD 1,799 (around Rs. 1,31,642).

MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat Launched

Next on the list is the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, which is said to be a tribute to an ancient goddess, Tiamat. The laptop flaunts a unique cover with an engraved lid and colorful LED bar at the front edge of the body. Plus, buyers get a customizable RGB keyboard. The laptop is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with the RTX 3080 GPU and Wi-Fi 6E support.

MSI is yet to announce the pricing of the GE76 Raider Dragon Edition, which will release next month. On the other hand, the regular GE76 and the GE66 models have begun pre-orders, costing USD 1,499 (approx. Rs. 1,09690) and USD 2,199 (approx. Rs. 1,60,912), respectively.

MSI Announces Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop

Next, the Taiwanese company announced the MSI Stealth 15M laptop, one of the first to be powered by the 11th gen Intel H35-Series mobile processor. The super-thin and sleek design measures only 0.63-inch in thickness, joining the list of thinnest laptops in the world. Interested buyers can pre-order the new GS66 Stealth for USD 1,499 (around Rs. 1,09,699) and the shipping will begin in March.

MSI Upgrades Mid-Range GP Leopard Series

Additionally, MSI has upgraded the mid-range GP Leopard series, which now packs the Nvidia 3000 GPU. Now, the MSI GP66 15.6-inch and the 17.3-inch models run RTX 3070 GPU and pack the Intel Core i7-10870H CPU. Also, the company has launched a more affordable GF65 and the GF75 laptops that pack the RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU and a 144Hz display.

The MSI GP66 Leopard starts at USD 1,799 (around Rs. 1,31,649) and the GP76 starts at USD 2,299 (around Rs. 1,68,230). The upgraded laptops start shipping in February. The MSI GF65 and the GF75 models will cost USD 999 (around Rs. 73,100) and USD 1,299 (around Rs. 95,054), respeictively.