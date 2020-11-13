MSI GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop Review: Fully Loaded For Gaming And Productivity

MSI GE66 Raider: Specifications

CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10750H Six-Core

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super GPU 8GB

RAM: 16GB LPDDR4

Storage: 2TB PCIe SSD storage

Display: 15.6-inch FHD with 240Hz refresh rate

Battery: 99.9WHr with fast charging support

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Ports: USB-A, USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB3.2, SD, HDMI, mini DisplayPort

Weight: 2.38KG

MSI GE66 Raider Build Quality: Solidly Built

The MSI GE66 Raider reminds of another high-end gaming laptop -- the Alienware m15 R3. Don't get me wrong, it doesn't look anything like that machine from any aspect. But the solid build quality is something that we can only see on select gaming laptops, and the GE66 Raider is definitely one of them.

Most of this laptop is crafted using metal, aluminum to be exact, giving ita solid feel. Not just that, the laptop has a unique hinge mechanism, which gives the MSI GE66 Raider a unique character.

Given it is a laptop with 15.6-inch, it has plenty of space for the palm rest, and there is RGB lighting, making this a colorful laptop. When the RGB lighting is turned off, the laptop with its grey paint job looks minimalistic and clean. On top of that, I/O like power input, HDMI, DisplayPort, and the RJ45 LAN port is on the backside, offering a cleaner look from the front.

Unlike some of the competitive products, this doesn't have an aggressive gaming design besides the RGB lighting strip. If you intend to get a gaming laptop with clean looks and solid build quality, then the MSI GE66 Raider is one such machine.

Good IPS Panel With High Refresh Rate And Color Accuracy

The MSI GE66 Raider comes with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080p with anti-glare technology. The screen can offer a peak refresh rate of 240Hz. One can either run this laptop at 60Hz or 240Hz. However, there is no middle ground between the two.

Running the laptop with 240Hz will consume more power but will give smoother animations. Whereas when the panel is set to 60Hz refresh rate, it offers better battery performance. We ran this machine at 240Hz for the entire review period.

The laptop comes with different display modes that tend to offer the best possible colors for the specific scenario. Users can choose between modes like sRGB, gamer, office, cinema, movie, and anti-glare blue-light, which filters out the blue light from the screen.

For the most part, I used the laptop in sRGB mode at 240Hz, and I was very happy with the overall color science of the screen. From watching movies to playing your favorite video game, the display on the MSI GE66 Raider seems to handle everything without any issue.

MSI GE66 Raider: Camera, Keyboard, Trackpad, And Speakers

The MSI GE66 Raider is one of the few high-end laptops that ship with a 1080p camera. This ensures that your zoom meetings and other video calls look very crisp. Coming to the keyboard, the laptop has a full-sized keyboard. However, it misses out on the num-pad.

The laptop comes with a dual wave stereo speaker setup that gets pretty loud. Even at the pick volume levels, the sound doesn't distort on this laptop. The stereo speaker setup offers a great multimedia experience, where the speakers are located on the left and the right side of the laptop.

The laptop also has a 3.5mm headphone jack on the left side, and one can also use modern Type-C headphones with the MSI GE66 Raider without any issue. Lastly, the trackpad on the laptop is very accurate and it performs well on day-to-day normal options.

MSI GE66 Raider CPU Performance

The MSI GE66 Raider is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10750H six-core 12-thread 14nm processor. This is the second most powerful mobile processor from Intel, capable of achieving a peak CPU clock speed of up to 5.0GHz. This CPU is clubbed with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 2TB NVMe SSD, and here are some benchmark results.

On Geekbench 5, the device scores 1136 points on single-core and 5584 points on multi-core CPU performance. On Cinebench R20, the device scores 2804 points. When we compared these numbers with Asus VivoBook 15 F571, powered by the same Intel Core i7-10750H, the MSI GE66 Raider outperforms the VivoBook 15 with around 20 percent improved single-core and multi-core performance.

MSI GE66 Raider GPU Performance

The MSI GE66 Raider comes with the NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super GPU, which is a powerful mobile GPU with 8GB video memory. This is a highly capable graphics card, which can even handle 4K gaming. On Superposition benchmark, at 1080 medium graphics settings the computer posts an average FPS of 116.67fps with a score of 15598. Similarly, at 1080 high graphics settings we noticed an average FPS of 87.41fps with a score of 11686 points.

When we ran the benchmark at 4K resolution with an optimized setting, the PC posts an average FPS of 51.25 with a score of 6852. Though the PC doesn't quite hit the 60fps mark on 4K resolution, one should be able to run a game at 4K resolution with at least 30fps without any issue.

MSI GE66 Raider Gaming Performance

On GTA: V, we noticed an average FPS of 106, offering smooth gameplay at 1080p resolution. One can easily play this game even at 1440p by connecting this laptop to an external display. We also played Doom Eternal, and the laptop was able to run this game at 1080p with an average FPS of 160 without any issue.

As the RTX 2070 Super is a ray-tracing enabled graphics card, it can handle games like the Shadow of the Tomb Rider with medium ray-tracing without any issue, especially at 1080p settings.

MSI GE66 Raider Battery Life

The MSI GE66 Raider has a massive 99.9WHr battery, and it also comes with a 280W power adapter, which can fast charge the laptop. The laptop can easily last for four to five hours without any issue. However, if you intend to game on the battery power, then the battery life might take a hit.

Given this is a gaming laptop, one should not expect much in terms of battery life, and this is one of the best gaming computers in terms of battery backup.

MSI GE66 Raider Verdict: Go For It

The MSI GE66 Raider is a high-performance gaming laptop that can handle most modern AAA titles without any issue. It has a high-performance CPU, GPU, and a big battery. On top of that, the RGB lighting also gives this laptop a lot of character as well.

If you are thinking of buying a high-performance gaming laptop and ready to spend over Rs. 200,000, then the MSI GE66 Raider is the laptop that fits the bill. Not just for gaming, it is also a great laptop for creators, who want a machine to edit videos and photos on-the-go.