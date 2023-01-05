New LG Gram Laptops Announced At CES 2023: Features To Check Out News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

LG Gram series of laptops are known for their thin and light characteristics and are great options for people seeking portability. LG Electronics introduced its new lineup of LG Gram at the CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show), which comprises the new Gram Ultraslim, LG Gram Style, and also a few big 17-inch and 16-inch notebooks. Let's take a look at what they bring to the table.

LG Gram Ultraslim: Highlights

The LG Gram Ultraslim (15Z90RT) is touted as the slimmest Gram notebook in the brand's portfolio. The laptop weighs just 998 grams and comes with a thickness of just 10.99mm when closed.

Not just the aesthetics, the LG Gram is loaded with features. For starters, it sports a 15.6-inch OLED display with an Anti-glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating. Furthermore, the notebook is powered by Intel's latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU with Performance Cores (P-Cores).

LG Gram Style: Highlights

The LG Gram Style notebooks come in 16-inch (16Z90RS) and 14-inch (14Z90RS) display sizes. Both the LG Gram Style laptops flaunt a premium glass construction with light reflective designs. The laptops are equipped with an innovative "hidden" haptic touchpad with LED backlighting.

The LG Gram Style laptops are powered by the latest Intel 13th Generation Raptor Lake P-Core processor. They are loaded with Gen4 NVMe SSD drives and sport OLED panels with an Anti-glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Furthermore, the laptops feature Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI output. For an enhanced audio experience, they come with Dolby Atmos support and atmospheric audio.

LG Gram (17, 16, 15 & 14-inch) Laptop: Features

Along with the Ultraslim and Style notebooks, LG has also introduced the new Gram 17 (17Z90R), Gram 16 (16Z90R), Gram 15 (15Z90R), and Gram 14 (14Z90R) laptops. They may not be ultraslim but still adorn lightweight and compact designs. They weigh under 1.45kg and are bundled with the same compact power adaptor as the LG Gram Ultraslim.

The aforementioned laptop models also get the new Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU. They get an optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU. A major change compared to the Ultraslim and Style laptops is the display type of these notebooks. They get anti-glare IPS displays as opposed to OLED panels.

Furthermore, the displays support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which is sure to excite gamers and those who consume content. The laptops also come with Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced audio and video experience.

The all-new LG Gram lineup will be launched globally soon. LG's home country, South Korea, will be the first market to get it in February 2023, followed by other regions.

