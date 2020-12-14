Nokia PureBook X14 Officially Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Update: The Nokia PureBook X14 has been officially launched in India for Rs. 59,999. The laptop offers 8 hours of battery life with 65W fast charging. As expected, there is no dedicated graphics card, but it uses an Intel UHD graphics card with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The laptop will be available exclusively on Flipkart from December 18th.

Flipkart recently teased the launch of the first laptop from Nokia -- the PureBook X14. The e-commerce site has already revealed the highlight features of the laptop. Now, the pricing of the Nokia PureBook X14 has been leaked online.

According to the Flipkart listing, the Nokia PureBook X14 will cost Rs. 90,000, making it an expensive laptop, especially, when compared to the laptops that offer similar specifications. However, this could just be the listing price, and the company might actually reduce the price during the launch.

According to the listing, the Nokia PureBook X14 will be powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The laptop will run on Windows 10 OS and will retail for Rs. 90,000. The leak also reveals that the device will have a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1080p resolution with a thin-bezel design.

The laptop will come with a metal unibody design and weighs at 1.1KG. In terms of I/O, the Nokia PureBook X14 will have triple USB-A ports, USB Type-C port, HDMI port, RJ45 Ethernet Jack, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a proprietary charging port.

The listing also confirms that the laptop will support 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi with Bluetooth 5.1. To enhance picture and audio, the Nokia PureBook X14 will also support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Nokia PureBook X14 in India. However, given the Flipkart listing, the Nokia PureBook X14 is likely to go live in the next couple of days.

Good But Expensive

The specifications of the Nokia PureBook X14 look promising, and a normal user should not face any issues when it comes to performance. However, the laptop does not have a dedicated graphics card (at least as per the Flipkart listing) and considering that the Nokia PureBook X14 seems like an expensive laptop.

