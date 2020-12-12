Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop Powered By Intel To Launch Soon In India News oi-Vivek

Nokia is all set to enter into the computer segment, and the company has teased the launch of its first laptop -- the Nokia PureBook X14 in India. The product page of the Nokia PureBook X14 is now live on Flipkart, and the device is likely to launch as a Flipkart exclusive.

Nokia PureBook X14 Features And Specifications

The upcoming Nokia laptop -- the Nokia PureBook X14 as the name suggests is a 14-inch laptop with an FHD display, offering 1920 x 1080p resolution, probably with a glossy finish to reduce light reflections.

On top of the display, the laptop has an array of sensors, including the primary web camera, and the laptop is likely to support Windows Hello powered Face Unlock, which should work even in pitch dark conditions.

The listing also confirms that the Nokia PureBook X14 is a thin-and-light laptop, which just weighs 1.1KG, making it easy to carry around. As per the design and build quality, the laptop will have a plastic and metal casing, which will also help the device to keep the weight in check.

According to the listing, the Nokia PureBook X14 will be powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The device is likely to offer 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD based storage solution. Considering the design, the laptop might not offer a dedicated graphics card, and might just use the integrated Intel GPU.

Another interesting finding of the Nokia PureBook X14 is that the laptop supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos features, making the Nokia PureBook X14 a great device for multimedia consumption. The render also confirms that the laptop will have a full-sized HDMI port, USB-A port, and will also have a couple of USB Type-C ports.

As per the pricing, the Nokia PureBook X14 is expected to be priced around Rs. 50,000, and is likely to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 and the Honor Magicbook.

Best Mobiles in India