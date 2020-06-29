Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 Launched In India With Various Durability Certifications News oi-Vivek

Laptops that we use every day might not be able to perform optimally in extreme weather conditions but few brands cater to this niche segment by offering a rugged laptop without compromising on the performance or the productivity front. The Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 is one such device that recently saw the light of day.

This is a rugged business-class laptop and the specifications of this notebook are quite similar to the regular modern-day laptops. This device has passed a 76cm free-fall test*and 100-kgf pressurized vibration test, ensuring it can handle accidental falls with ease.

Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 Hardware Specifications

The laptop comes with a 12.1-inch screen with FHD resolution (1920 x 1200) and it also has an FHD resolution web camera, whereas most of the high-end laptops, even the Apple MacBook Pro comes with an HD resolution web camera.

The computer is based on the quad-core Intel Core i5-8365U quad-core processor, capable of operating at 4.1GHz with 6MB cache. Besides, it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD technology-based storage unit, offering blazing write and read speeds. There is no dedicated graphics card on this unit, and the graphics requirements are handled by the Intel UHD Graphics 620.

The device does offer a plethora of I/O options, including a full-sized SD card slot, USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt complaint, three USB-A ports, HDMI port, LAN port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless networks are handled by the Intel Wireless AC-9560 model with support for dual-band Wi-Fi and the device also supports Bluetooth 5.0.

Coming to the battery life, the laptop can last for 10.5 hours on a single charge. As per the operating temperature, the Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 can operate at five-degrees centigrade to 35-degrees centigrade.

Pricing And Availability

The Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 will be available on Panasonic India's direct sale channels and it comes with four years warranty and one-year battery replacement warranty. This is a laptop for those, who might work outside the office premise, and wants a notebook that can withstand accidental falls and impacts.

